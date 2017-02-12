Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hockey

Kiski Area hockey readies for playoffs with short bench

Jerin Steele | Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Kiski Area forward Austin Lampina outreaches Franklin Regional's Tyler Newell on Feb. 6, 2017, at Center Ice Arena.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Kiski Area goalie Alexander Ferraro makes a save against Franklin Regional on Feb. 6, 2017, at Center Ice Arena.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Jonathan Hartrill and Franklin Regional's Nick Carretta collide going for the puck Feb. 6, 2017, at Center Ice Arena.

Updated 11 minutes ago

The scoreboard at Center Ice Arena read Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 4 at the conclusion of last Monday night's meeting between the two teams, but the Cavaliers left the rink feeling pretty good about their performance.

They weren't necessarily thrilled with dropping their fourth consecutive game, but the more significant four for them was the number of goals they scored against undefeated Franklin Regional, which had allowed a total of six in the previous 15 games this season.

Being able to keep pace with the PIHL Class A-leading Panthers provided a much-needed confidence boost for Kiski Area with the postseason on the horizon.

“Even though we did lose that game, we were happy with what we accomplished,” senior forward Nick Hurley said. “Our coaches were happy with what we did. They thought we played very well. (Franklin Regional) has a little bit bigger bench than we have, and every line they have is a really good line. With us having a shorter bench and how we played, I think we gained a lot of confidence.”

The Cavaliers followed up the Franklin Regional game by gutting out a 3-3 tie with only 10 skaters Friday night at Westmont Hilltop, which dressed 18.

Kiski Area (10-6-1) is locked into the postseason and sits third in the Eastern Conference standings. It can finish anywhere from third to sixth depending on the outcomes of other games. The Cavaliers conclude the regular season Monday when they host Norwin.

After a 10-2 start, a road bump appeared in January. The Cavaliers lost 5-3 to Bishop McCort, 4-3 to Serra Catholic and 3-1 to Indiana before the Franklin Regional loss.

The narrow defeats were more irritating than deflating for the Cavaliers.

“Any of those games could've gone either way,” Hurley said. “In the Serra game we were missing a few players, and we didn't come prepared. We thought we were going to walk all over them, but we got down early and tried battling back after it was a little too late. The Bishop (McCort) game was a hard fought-battle that could've gone either way, and against Indiana we couldn't stop (Class A leading scorer) Pat O'Neal. I believe he scored all of their goals.”

Kiski Area normally has a shorter bench than its opponent when it faces the top teams. Bishop McCort, Indiana and Franklin Regional all usually dress a full lineup of 18 skaters and two goalies, while Kiski Area normally dresses 13 skaters and two goalies. The Cavaliers may lack depth, but they have plenty of experience with a core of nine seniors to go along with talented juniors James Ayres and Austin LaPiana.

“I think that the guys that we do have are always willing to work,” senior goalie Alex Ferraro said. “For the older guys this is it, so we all have the drive. It's not like we can't compete with these teams. Yeah, we might have a short bench and maybe everybody on this team isn't a superstar or anything like that, but we're still going. We can compete with anybody if we can give our best effort.”

Against Westmont Hilltop, Kiski Area only had four defensemen. Ferraro said the defensemen — Evan Cooper, Mike Eisaman, Nico Dongiovanni and Ryan Hastings — all do a good job considering their workload.

“We just try to do the best we can. It's a tough job,” Ferraro said. “When it comes to running four (defensemen) and it's every other shift, they're playing just as much as (Kris) Letang is in an NHL game — and in high school we only have 17-minute periods instead of 20.”

Aside from the close losses to top teams, another motivating factor is getting another crack at the postseason after learning a hard lesson last season. In their first-ever playoff game a year ago, the Cavaliers allowed six first-period goals in an 8-0 loss to Thomas Jefferson. That left a bitter taste for Ferraro, and he's looking forward to another opportunity.

“Don't get me wrong: (Thomas Jefferson) was a great team, but we were jumpy,” Ferraro said. “I know for myself, I played one of the worst games I had played all year, and I didn't give my friends and teammates a chance to win that game. I know all of us, especially the older guys, are looking forward to getting back to the playoffs because none of us were happy with the way last year went.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.