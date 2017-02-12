Kiski Area hockey readies for playoffs with short bench

The scoreboard at Center Ice Arena read Franklin Regional 6, Kiski Area 4 at the conclusion of last Monday night's meeting between the two teams, but the Cavaliers left the rink feeling pretty good about their performance.

They weren't necessarily thrilled with dropping their fourth consecutive game, but the more significant four for them was the number of goals they scored against undefeated Franklin Regional, which had allowed a total of six in the previous 15 games this season.

Being able to keep pace with the PIHL Class A-leading Panthers provided a much-needed confidence boost for Kiski Area with the postseason on the horizon.

“Even though we did lose that game, we were happy with what we accomplished,” senior forward Nick Hurley said. “Our coaches were happy with what we did. They thought we played very well. (Franklin Regional) has a little bit bigger bench than we have, and every line they have is a really good line. With us having a shorter bench and how we played, I think we gained a lot of confidence.”

The Cavaliers followed up the Franklin Regional game by gutting out a 3-3 tie with only 10 skaters Friday night at Westmont Hilltop, which dressed 18.

Kiski Area (10-6-1) is locked into the postseason and sits third in the Eastern Conference standings. It can finish anywhere from third to sixth depending on the outcomes of other games. The Cavaliers conclude the regular season Monday when they host Norwin.

After a 10-2 start, a road bump appeared in January. The Cavaliers lost 5-3 to Bishop McCort, 4-3 to Serra Catholic and 3-1 to Indiana before the Franklin Regional loss.

The narrow defeats were more irritating than deflating for the Cavaliers.

“Any of those games could've gone either way,” Hurley said. “In the Serra game we were missing a few players, and we didn't come prepared. We thought we were going to walk all over them, but we got down early and tried battling back after it was a little too late. The Bishop (McCort) game was a hard fought-battle that could've gone either way, and against Indiana we couldn't stop (Class A leading scorer) Pat O'Neal. I believe he scored all of their goals.”

Kiski Area normally has a shorter bench than its opponent when it faces the top teams. Bishop McCort, Indiana and Franklin Regional all usually dress a full lineup of 18 skaters and two goalies, while Kiski Area normally dresses 13 skaters and two goalies. The Cavaliers may lack depth, but they have plenty of experience with a core of nine seniors to go along with talented juniors James Ayres and Austin LaPiana.

“I think that the guys that we do have are always willing to work,” senior goalie Alex Ferraro said. “For the older guys this is it, so we all have the drive. It's not like we can't compete with these teams. Yeah, we might have a short bench and maybe everybody on this team isn't a superstar or anything like that, but we're still going. We can compete with anybody if we can give our best effort.”

Against Westmont Hilltop, Kiski Area only had four defensemen. Ferraro said the defensemen — Evan Cooper, Mike Eisaman, Nico Dongiovanni and Ryan Hastings — all do a good job considering their workload.

“We just try to do the best we can. It's a tough job,” Ferraro said. “When it comes to running four (defensemen) and it's every other shift, they're playing just as much as (Kris) Letang is in an NHL game — and in high school we only have 17-minute periods instead of 20.”

Aside from the close losses to top teams, another motivating factor is getting another crack at the postseason after learning a hard lesson last season. In their first-ever playoff game a year ago, the Cavaliers allowed six first-period goals in an 8-0 loss to Thomas Jefferson. That left a bitter taste for Ferraro, and he's looking forward to another opportunity.

“Don't get me wrong: (Thomas Jefferson) was a great team, but we were jumpy,” Ferraro said. “I know for myself, I played one of the worst games I had played all year, and I didn't give my friends and teammates a chance to win that game. I know all of us, especially the older guys, are looking forward to getting back to the playoffs because none of us were happy with the way last year went.”

