Defense develops into strength for QV hockey

Heading into the final week of the PIHL's regular season, Quaker Valley's defense finally is intact.

The Quakers, who played without at least one defenseman for a majority of the season, are back at full strength. That's important for the team as it hopes to make a long run in the Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs.

At the start of the season, senior defenseman Owen Harkins missed time while competing for Quaker Valley's soccer team. After he came back, freshman Austin Gatesman was sidelined for a while with a broken wrist. Now, the Quakers have all five of their defensemen — senior Noah Shultz, junior Alex Ritz, sophomore Kevin Guerrieri, Harkins and Gatesman — available for duty.

“I have been really pleased with the defensive play overall,” Quaker Valley coach Kevin Quinn said. “Noah is a forward but has been playing defense because we need it. Kevin Guerrieri played for us last year, but his ice time has really increased. Owen, as soon as he got back, he's taken the bulk of the load. Alex Ritz, has played really well for us.

“With Austin back and playing the way he is, we have more depth than we've had there in a while. I just find that we needed to get a full lineup in a game. Once we do have a full lineup, we can beat anybody. Our guys have to believe that.”

Quaker Valley's defense was somewhat of an unknown heading into the season. Senior blue line stalwart Peter Hall transferred to a prep school, and the team was left with a lot of inexperience while Harkins was out until late November helping the Quakers soccer team reach the PIAA Class AA championship game. The team also features two freshman goaltenders in Philip Gagne and Colin Rice.

“If you look at our goals against, with two freshman goalies and some inexperience on defense, it's kind of an issue. There are a lot of games this year where we just haven't scored a lot of goals, but the defense has been solid,” Quinn said. “When they struggle, we clearly struggle. You can't win without defense. When you see the teams that are successful, they all have good defenses. I don't care how good your forwards are. Overall, I am pleased with where we are defensively.”

The squad has held up to the challenge. As usual, Quaker Valley had one of its classification's stingiest defenses. Heading into its final regular season game, the Quakers had allowed 54 goals, which ranked fourth in Class AA. Gagne was 6-4 with a 2.70 goals-against average, and Rice was 5-3 with a 3.13 GAA.

“First of all, when I knew we were going to have two freshman goalies, my first thought was that it was going to be a development year. We could make the playoffs and just see what happens,” Quinn said. “But both of them have played pretty good levels of amateur hockey. I don't know that we have low expectations, but they have certainly exceeded my expectations because they have played some really good teams. We're up a classification and playing triple-A schools every game, and they don't play a lot of freshmen, let alone freshman goalies. Some games, they've been a little overwhelmed and a little nervous, but, for the most part, they've come up big. I am pleased with them.”

The Quakers hope their defense remains strong into the postseason. Quaker Valley lost in the first round last year, its first in Class AA after a strong run in Class A, which included five Penguins Cups and two state championships.

