Hockey

Hampton hockey team preps for playoff push

Devon Moore | Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, 7:03 p.m.

The Hampton hockey team is hoping a hard-fought loss and an extra break will help the team make a big playoff push.

The last matchup of the regular season, a 4-2 setback against top-ranked Plum, served as a positive reinforcement. The Talbots, who lost 6-1 to Plum earlier this season, feel the most recent matchup meeting showed they can hang with the best.

“Those were two big games on the schedule we looked forward to,” first-year coach Dave Anderson said. “The first game we didn't show up the way we needed to … (we) took our licks in that one. The second game we played much better, outshot them, stayed out of the box and had a lot of power-play opportunities.”

Senior captain Kody Reiser agreed

“We thought we played them real hard. We thought if there weren't a few bad bounces going our way we would have won that game. That gave everybody some confidence that we can make a good playoff push.”

The Talbots (11-5-3) will begin that push against Quaker Valley (12-7) at a site and time to be determined. It's a team that beat Hampton, 3-2, in the regular season, though the Talbots were missing second-leading scorer Justin Adamski, who had 13 goals and 14 assists in 12 games.

“I think everybody wants to get back at them,” Reiser said. “We know we didn't play our best game against them.”

This year, the PIHL is giving teams an extra week to mend, something the squad hopes to take advantage of in its preparation, particularly on special teams, where the power play has been up and down, despite the team having led Class AA in scoring most of the season and finishing second to Plum with 112 goals.

“When we are taking a lot of shots, it tends to be better,” Reiser said. “Sometimes we're more hesitant, want to make that extra pass and get the perfect shooting opportunity. Whenever we're getting the puck to the net, I think we do better.”

The break will allow Hampton extra practice time. The team has played every squad in the AA bracket at least once, so there will be no surprises.

“I think it's more positive to have that break,” he said. “Get a couple extra practices. We can game plan and just get some extra rest for the guys that are banged up a little bit.”

One thing that's settled is the goaltending situation, which has seen senior Kameron Bott (6-4-2, 3.44 goals-against average) be pushed by freshman Jake McGee (5-1-1, 3.94) all season.

Anderson gave McGee a shot against Plum in the second game and was impressed, but the coach said he will go with his senior in the postseason.

“We're probably going to ride Kam through the whole way,” he said. “Being a senior, that brings a lot to the table. The maturity level of the player and his ability to handle different situations and keep your nerves at bay.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

