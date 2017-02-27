QV's Kazalas earns trip to state tournament

John Rocco Kazalas continues to make Quaker Valley wrestling history.

The sophomore became the first-year program's first state qualifier when he finished third at the PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional on Saturday at IUP's Kovalchick Center.

“John Rocco had an excellent weekend of wrestling. I am extremely proud of John,” Quaker Valley coach Brian Cook said. “He has put in the hard work all season. He has been very coachable. He has set high goals for himself. I am happy for him that his goal of making it to the state tournament came true.”

Kazalas, a sophomore, claimed WPIAL bronze to reach the regional tournament. He repeated his third-place finish to earn a trip to Hershey for the PIAA championship March 9-11.

“This is his first year going to states, which is a huge accomplishment, first because he's just a sophomore. For a lot of wrestlers, their goal is just to get to the state tournament once in their careers. He's already achieved it, so the future remains bright,” Cook said. “He's established a tradition of success for Quaker Valley wrestling. To go down as the first state qualifier for our program is something he will always remember.”

Kazalas, wrestling at 126 pounds, opened the tournament with a 12-5 decision over Marion Center's Mike Turner.

“He had an excellent first match,” Cook said. “He wrestled really well on his feet. I believe he scored four takedowns. He was very aggressive. He took the attack to his opponent, and it paid off well.”

In the quarterfinals, he pinned Juniata Valley's Hunter Kern in 32 seconds.

“We knew that would be the biggest match of the day. Winning that meant he was automatically a state qualifier. He took it seriously and he was confident. He went out there and executed,” Cook said. “John has a great background in judo. He went out there and threw his opponent to his back. He immediately transitioned to a cradle and pinned his opponent on the edge of the mat. The biggest thing about that match, John was really hungry because he knew the importance of the match.”

He faced Burrell's Dillan Jeffery in the semifinals but dropped a 5-0 decision. Jeffrey, a senior, beat Kazalas in the WPIAL tournament, as well.

“Dillan Jeffery is a great competitor. He has worked hard to get where he is today. At practice, John really worked on some areas to specifically wrestle Dillan. In that match, Dillan did a good job controlling the pace and shutting down some of John's offense,” Cook said. “His opponent just wrestled a good match. At the end of the day, John went up there and competed well. He had three attacks, and I love how he tried to attack his opponent. He didn't score on them, but I believe if he would have, the match would've gone a different way.

“We learned a lot from that match,” he continued. “Over the next two weeks, we'll work hard to improve those areas of weakness. John looks forward to possibly wrestling him again at the state tournament.”

In the consolation bracket, Kazalas posted a 5-2 decision over Mt. Pleasant's Austin Mihalchik.

“When John dropped down to the consolation brackets, we talked about how it takes a lot of heart, grit and perseverance to come back and finish third. That resonated well with him,” Cook said. “Mihalchik is a competitor John has wrestled before; John controlled the entire pace of the match. He wrestled a good match.”

Kazalas pinned Derry's Shawn Broadway in 2:59 to secure third place.

“It was excellent. He wrestled really well,” Cook said. “He was really motivated by our team score. I can't remember where we were before, but, as soon as John got that pin, Quaker Valley was 30th out of 70 teams. That's not too bad for one wrestler.”

Kazalas, 29-6, turns his attention to medaling at the state championship tournament.

“John's goal is to be in the top four in the state,” Cook said. “Given our region and knowing his opponents across the state, I think that's very possible. We have one of the toughest regions in the state and that gives him some confidence.”

Quaker Valley sophomore Geoff Magin qualified for the Southwest Regional, but withdrew because of illness. Magin placed sixth at the WPIAL championship at 182 pounds.

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.