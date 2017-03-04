Franklin Regional looks to defend Penguins Cup

Franklin Regional has its sights set on a repeat.

The Panthers want to become the first team to claim consecutive PIHL Penguins Cup Class A titles since Quaker Valley rattled off three in a row from 2012-14. They begin their quest once the Penguins Cup playoffs begin Monday.

Meanwhile, Hempfield and Latrobe hope to challenge for a Penguins Cup Class AA title.

Panthers seek repeat

Last year, Franklin Regional finished the regular season in the middle of the Class A pack and entered the Penguins Cup playoffs as the East Division's No. 3 seed. The Panthers got hot and upset Montour and Bishop McCort and toppled South Fayette to win the program's first championship.

After Franklin Regional breezed through most of the regular season as the PIHL's only unbeaten team, Bishop McCort handed the squad a 5-1 loss in the finale. Nevertheless, the Panthers have high expectations of hoisting the Penguins Cup once again.

“With everything we did last year, it's nice to keep everything moving forward,” captain Justin Gismondi said. “No one expected it from us last year. We knew we'd do some big things, but I am not sure we thought we'd be able to do that. This year, we have everything to lose. We're at the top of the mountain.”

Franklin Regional (17-1-0) faced little resistance during the regular season until the setback. The Panthers' upperclassmen don't take anything for granted. Some were part of the team that went 0-21-1 just three seasons ago.

“I was on that team as a freshman when we didn't win a single game. It's kind of eye-opening when you go through that kind of adversity,” Gismondi said. “We've been playing together as a group for a while. There were good times and really bad times. Now, times are looking good, and we want to keep making them better. There are some young kids on the team who haven't experienced that, so we're trying to help lead the way.”

Franklin Regional has put up video game-like numbers this season. The Panthers have scored a PIHL-best 126 goals and allowed only 17. Mt. Lebanon's 2005-06 Class 3A Penguins Cup and Pennsylvania Cup championship squad holds the record with 13 goals against in the regular season. Franklin Regional seemed on pace to shatter that mark but allowed 11 goals over its final three games.

“We have to hone it back in,” said Gismondi, a defenseman. “It's nice to have such a productive offense, too. We're getting points not just from the top line, but the top line is really good.”

The Panthers will play the winner of Chartiers Valley and Westmont Hilltop in the first round at 8:10 p.m. Thursday at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.

Class AA contenders

Hempfield and Latrobe are among a crowded field vying for a Class AA title. The Spartans (10-8-1) finished the regular season as the East Division's No. 3 seed, and the Wildcats (8-9-1) were the East's No. 5 seed.

“I think it's wide open the whole way through double-A. It doesn't matter what seed you finish in. I think it's going to be the team that plays better that night,” Hempfield coach Denny Zeravica said. “Plum and Moon have the best records, but I don't see anyone that's clear cut way above the others. I think it'll be exciting. I think everybody has a chance.”

The Spartans closed the regular season with a three-game winning streak. They have momentum heading into the playoffs.

“Our record is not a true reflection of how our team is due to injuries and guys missing. I hope teams take us lightly as a lower seed,” Zeravica said. “The guys in the room know the talent we have and what kind of team we are. I am hoping to have everyone available throughout the playoffs. I am very confident we'll match up well against anyone. We have an opportunity.”

Hempfield will play Mt. Lebanon (13-4-2) in the first round at 6:40 p.m. Thursday at Ice Castle.

Latrobe rallied to claim the final playoff spot in the East Division. The Wildcats will host Mars (7-10-2) in a play-in game at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Kirk Nevin Arena.

“Once we clinched that playoff spot, we kind of felt relieved,” Latrobe coach Josh Werner said. “The regular season doesn't really mean anything once that first game comes in the postseason.”

The team knows it has a chance. Last year, third-seeded Bishop Canevin won the Penguins Cup.

“You write your own story. It's not about how you start. It's about how finish. I think we've been really sticking to that,” Werner said. “People are not going to remember where we finished in the regular season. It's all about the playoffs. I think we're definitely in the right mind and motivated. Our record doesn't reflect how good of a team we are.”

The Wildcats have a penchant for playing close games. Heading into their final game against Penn-Trafford, they had 10 contests decided by two goals or fewer. They posted a 2-7-1 record in those games.

“What's so nice about double-A is any team can beat any team, honestly. Everyone has a good four or five guys who can really turn a game. Everyone comes to play every night. It really makes our kids better and our opponents better,” Werner said. “That's something the other divisions might not have. That competitiveness is so equal throughout all of double-A. I think that'll help us going forward. Being in so many close games and knowing what it takes to get that big goal or how to come from behind or how to play with the lead and dealing with all the one-goal losses and ties, I think we can use that to our advantage going forward.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.