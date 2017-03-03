North Hills hockey advances to playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Throughout this season, the North Hills hockey team has shown it can play with the best teams in PIHL Class AA.

Problem is, that ability hasn't remained consistent.

Since defeating eventual No. 1 seed and East Division champion Plum at the beginning of December, the Indians have gone 4-5, failing to beat anyone who finished ahead of or equal to them in the standings. They won three games in a row just once this season, back in October.

“It's tough to put a gauge on my team,” coach Carl Kelchner said. “Some nights we can beat any team in the league, and some nights we can lose to any team in the league.”

North Hills players will hope the former happens when the No. 4 West Division seed Indians face No. 5 East seed Shaler in a preliminary round game Monday at Baierl Ice Complex.

Kelchner and senior defenseman John Seibert attributed the team's swings in form to how the season began. The collective identity of the group was an unknown entering the year, and when it reeled off a number of impressive results early, and then had the Plum win a biter later, an inflated sense of worth followed.

The team won't have played a competitive game in two weeks when they open the playoffs, but Kelchner believes practice is a better healer for inconsistency than games because they can work on weaknesses.

Seibert said a main focus during this transition period has been limiting simple turnovers in the defensive zone.

He is just one of four players on an 18-person roster with prior PIHL playoff experience for North Hills (9-10). He has stressed to his younger teammates how important staying balanced emotionally is, given the stressful nature of the playoff environment.

“You can't grip the stick too tight in this game,” Seibert said. “If you start gripping the stick too tight, you make mistakes and mistakes lead to goals.”

North Hills played Shaler (9-9-1) once during the regular season on Dec. 12, losing 3-0. The Indians actually outshot Shaler in that meeting but Kelchner recalled the team failing to take advantage of second chance shot opportunities and score “dirty” goals, a key element of its offense, leading to the shutout.

Following that loss and other games, Seibert has had a short memory.

“So what? Now what?” he said, describing his mindset. “You kind of just have to move on, forget about your mistakes and go out and improve on them the next time.”

Kelchner, in his second year in charge and 11th with the program, said what stuck out about the Titans in that meeting was their work rate.

Kelchner said because North Hills lacks star players — no Indians ranked in the top 25 in points — consistency of effort becomes that much more important to the team's success. They can't lean on someone to bail them out.

“They just have to work,” Kelchner said. “They can't stop working.”

It's not like players lack this ability. When on the penalty kill this season, they've done well, allowing just seven power play goals in 19 games, three in a 5-3 loss to Mars in late November.

“If my team works hard and does what they're supposed to do, I honestly think we can beat anybody in the league,” Kelchner said. “But if they're not going to work hard and they think they just go and skate on the ice, we're going to get beat.”

The past five months have shown as much.

Jasper Wilson is a freelance writer.