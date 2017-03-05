Shaler hockey reaches Penguins Cup playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Playing with a playoff mentality isn't a foreign concept for the Shaler hockey team. Before the Titans' playoff game Monday against North Hills, Shaler had been battling for playoff positioning over the past month.

First-year coach Matt Ranallo hoped that would result in a strong showing for the Titans in the PIHL Class AA play-in round. Shaler beat North Hills, 3-0, the first time the teams met earlier this season.

The Titans went 2-3 down the stretch, including four games against playoff teams.

“It got us to a playoff mentality,” Ranallo said. “Not only were we playing tough teams, but we were jostling for position, and those games had weight behind them. We faced adversity whether the games turned out in or our favor or not. They were good character building.”

Results of the Titans' playoff game were too late for this edition. During Shaler's last six games, the Titans went 1-3 against playoff opponents. They beat Quaker Valley, 5-3, but lost to Mt. Lebanon (3-1), Hampton (6-4), Plum (9-1) and Latrobe (5-2).

Advancing in the playoffs is going to take a controlled approach for Shaler (9-9-1). The Titans have had a hard time protecting leads.

“That's always a topic. We have to remember to play a full 51 minutes,” Ranallo said. “There are always two teams, and there are going to be surges on both sides. Don't get too high or too low. We want to keep our focus and not allow momentum swings in the game to dictate the outcome against us.”

Shaler will try to utilize its offensive depth during the postseason. Mitchel Fuchs (18 goals), Seth Walzer (17) and Mitchell Werry (14) all have score 10 goals or more.

As a whole, the Titans scored 86 goals, which was fifth-best among all teams in Class AA.

“The biggest thing for us is to play a team game when we play five-on-five hockey. There aren't many teams that can skate with us,” Ranallo said. “We need to keep our heads and keep our focus. When we play a five-on-five grind game, teams have trouble staying with us.”

If Shaler could protect leads, the Titans could be in for a deep playoff run.

“When we get in these situations, we have to make sure we clamp down and choke teams out,” Ranallo said. “We've been doing a good job on defense lately.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.