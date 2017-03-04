Burrell gets 2nd shot at No. 1 Meadville in hockey playoffs

Burrell hockey made a two-hour drive up Interstate 79 to play Meadville in late January with a pretty good idea a return visit was likely in early March.

The standings showed the two teams were destined to play each other in the opening round of the PIHL Division II playoffs.

The Bucs left Meadville that night with some information and the confidence they were the only team all season to put a blemish on the Bulldogs' record when they forced a 3-3 tie.

The inevitable matchup is now a reality. The No. 8 Bucs (13-2-3) will travel back to Meadville Area Rec Center to play the top-seeded Bulldogs (19-0-1) in the first round at 7 p.m. Monday.

With the tie, Burrell prolonged Meadville coach Jamie Plunkett's bid for the 1,000th win for his career. Bucs forward Dillon Butz said Meadville wore warm-up uniforms that had “1,000th win” printed on them with the date of the Burrell game underneath.

“I can tell you we weren't too happy about that,” Butz said. “Going into that (first) game, we honestly had low expectations, but we went in there and played as hard as we could and came out with a great result giving them their only mark of the season that wasn't a win.”

Outside of not wanting to be a footnote in PIHL history, another motivation was learning where they stood against the top team in the league.

The Bucs learned plenty, including that goalie Andrew Burkett could stand tall in net when called upon. Burkett made a season-high 48 saves against the Bulldogs. He had an 8-2-3 record in the regular season with a 2.73 goals-against average.

“(Burkett) is a great goaltender, and he puts in a great effort night in and night out, but that night, he went above and beyond what's expected of him,” Burrell coach Cam Zappi said. “I've seen some great games played by goalies in my time playing and coaching, but that was definitely up there with the best of them. Another thing that helped out was our defense clearing out the puck from the front of the net on rebounds. Our defense did a good job of keeping them from getting second-chance opportunities and helping Drew out.”

One of the main focuses for Burrell going into Monday's game is paring down Meadville's shot attempts. The Bucs were outshot 51-19 in the first meeting. Butz relishes having a goalie in Burkett that the team can rely on, but he would like to help make his job a little easier Monday.

“It's a blessing that our goalie is that good and he can make 48 saves against a team like that, but we never want our goalie to be in a position where he has to take that many shots,” Butz said. “Defense is a big emphasis in this upcoming game.”

Burrell's top line of Tyler Stewart, Dylan Zelonka and Gage Charlton factored in on all three goals in the first meeting. Stewart ranked fifth in scoring in Division II with 53 points, and Zelonka was eighth with 46.

Nicholas Frantz led Meadville with 59 points.

The Bucs finished second behind Kennedy Catholic in the Class C standings and per PIHL rules were automatically slotted into the eighth seed though they fared well against Class B teams this season. They had wins over Ringgold, OLSH and Elizabeth Forward, all of which are seeded ahead of them.

Kennedy Catholic, who Burrell tied twice, is the seventh seed.

“The seeding is the seeding. There's really nothing we can do about it,” Zappi said. “That's kind of the way the PIHL runs it. Did it work out great for us this year? No. It's kind of unfortunate where we ended up. I'm sure Kennedy Catholic isn't thrilled about it either, and I'm sure Meadville and Carrick aren't thrilled about playing two of the better teams in the first round with as well as they did finishing one and two.

“But everyone has a chance to win or lose on any given night. Regardless of who you're playing, it comes down to what team shows up and what you bring to the ice. Whether we're playing Meadville, Kennedy Catholic, Carrick or one of those other teams like OLSH or Elizabeth Forward, we have to play the same game, especially since we're now in the postseason.”

When it comes down to it, Zappi just wants his team to give an effort akin to the first meeting with Meadville and let the chips fall where they may.

“Meadville is a great team and organization,” Zappi said. “If we can play like we did the first time this coaching staff is going to be more than proud of them regardless of the outcome.”

