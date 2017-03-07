Montour eliminates Kiski Area from Penguins Cup playoffs

The chances were there for Kiski Area in the third period of Tuesday night's Penguins Cup playoff game. But sometimes, in a one-and-done situation, the goalie on the other side of the rink can leave a team wondering what else it could've done.

Any time it looked as though the Cavaliers would break through to tie the game, Montour goalie Mason Skeath was there — whether it was with his mask, glove, skate, or pad — to make the save with his team clinging to a one-goal lead.

Skeath made 24 stops, nine of which came in the third period, to lead Montour to a 3-2 win over Kiski Area in a PIHL Class A play-in game at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.

“(Skeath) was phenomenal,” Kiski Area coach Ray Suhadolnik said. “I'd say out of the 26 shots we had, 15 to 20 of them were high quality. He made great saves. You can't do anything about that.”

The Spartans (11-7-1), who won their first playoff game in two years, advanced to play Baldwin, the Western Conference regular-season champion, in the quarterfinals at 8:40 p.m. Thursday at Ice Castle in Castle Shannon.

Kiski Area (11-7-1) had extended zone time in the third and two power plays, including a 5-on-3 for 47 seconds, but couldn't find a way to score.

Five minutes into the third, Skeath made a nice glove save to stop a hard wrist shot from James Ayres and stood up to fend off a shot from Ben Sites, who found his way past the defense with seven minutes remaining.

“That was probably (Skeath's) best game of the year,” Montour coach Clayton Shell said. “He's only a sophomore, and that pressure would be difficult for a senior goaltender. He rose up to the challenge. He was our player of the game. We have a Spartan helmet that the player of the game gets, and without a doubt he earned it. I'm really proud of him.”

The Cavaliers outshot Montour, 9-3, in the third and 26-17 for the game. Kiski Area was only the second team to outshoot Montour this season. The Spartans came into the game outshooting opponents by an average of 20 shots.

“It was really pleased with the effort,” Suhadolnik said. “The effort was there, but we just couldn't stick the puck in the net. It's a tough one. The kids played well, but we just came up short.”

Brandon Eisel scored off the rush four minutes into the game to put Montour up 1-0. Kiski Area responded four minutes later when Jonathan Hartill forced a turnover on the forecheck. The puck came free to Sites, who shot it, and Austin LaPiana tapped in the rebound for his 31st goal of the season.

Jason Casperson and Ryan Eisel struck for two goals in the second to put Montour in front 3-1, and Nicholas Wallace scored for Kiski Area with less than three minutes left in the period to cut the lead to one.

Kiski Area, with nine seniors, suffered from having a short bench all season, and Tuesday wasn't any different. Montour dressed six more skaters than the Cavaliers and made the most of that advantage by using an aggressive forecheck with some punishing hits.

“They had three or four lines strong, and they wore us down,” Suhadolnik said. “Teams know we have a short bench, and you could tell they knew right away. They would dump it in, and they'd forecheck hard. That wears us out, and there's nothing we could do.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.