Norwin hockey hopes to continue progression

Norwin hockey coach Dennis Tokarski watched his team improve on and off the ice this season.

He hopes that shows up on the scoreboard more in the fall.

The Knights finished 2-14-2 in PIHL Class AA. That's an improvement from the 1-21 showing in 2015-16, but the team expects to take another step next season.

“I am happy with the progress we made. Sure, we'd like to pile up a lot of wins, but I am very happy with the progress and improvements we've made and the commitment this group of players had this year,” Tokarski said. “That's probably one of the biggest changes in the organization the last few years. One of the things I was told — in the past few years, they'd have four, five or six guys show up for practice. Barring illness or school functions, I had 100 percent attendance a majority of the time. That shows maturity, dedication and desire. That made me really happy.”

It took Norwin's players a while to adjust to Tokarski's direction, but he saw positive results in his first season guiding the team.

“They've all improved. Going from a different philosophy, we wanted to try to put some pressure on teams and play a little defense and do some good forechecking. I think we made some huge improvements in that area,” he said. “It took them a while to get it, but they started going to the net. Earlier in the season, no one went to the net. We started doing it. A lot of these players played roller hockey. The philosophy and the way those games are played is totally different. Teaching them how to play ice hockey five-on-five was critical and crucial.”

Christian Lindberg and Brandon Cassandro are the team's lone seniors. Lindberg tied for the team lead with seven assists and 13 points. Cassandro added a goal and an assist.

“Christian was one of our top scorers, and we didn't score a lot of goals. Brandon started the year on defense for us, and then we moved him to a wing. He did a good job there,” Tokarski said. “Both of them contributed. I am happy with the way they played and their development.”

Junior captains Anthony Wright, Noah Mazur and Bryce Hegedus lead a large returning contingent for Norwin.

“I think we'll be in a good position next year. We'll have an influx of new players coming up from middle school and the JV team. Building a winning varsity squad will be possible,” Tokarski said.

“On top of that, we'll have a lot of good leadership and guys who know what to expect of me and I know what to expect of them.”

Shoring up the defense was a goal the Knights achieved this year. Junior Nick Giatroudakis joined classmates Mazur and Wright on the blue line. Sophomore Nick Pingree and freshmen Devin Barrett and Nathan Feczko saw time, as well.

“We spent a lot of time trying to fit the pieces of the puzzle together and looked for defensemen. We moved a lot of guys in and out of the blue line,” Tokarski said. “I think we'll be solid on the blue line — much more than we were at the start of season. When you pair those guys with Jarrod Hernandez in net, we'll be very solid.”

Norwin plans to ramp up its offseason work in Tokarski's second season as head coach.

“We had tryouts in May right after I was hired, so when I stepped into tryouts, it was my first time seeing all these guys. It's hard to make selections based on a couple hours of ice time. At this point, I'll know what I have and what's coming up. Putting a team together will be a lot easier, and they will know my expectations right off the bat. They'll know what they need to work on,” he said. “We'll be in the weight room a couple days and working out on a field the other days. We'll have plenty of chalk talk so everybody understands what they are supposed to be doing. Each player and position will be defined, and they'll know exactly what is expected.

“I am looking forward to next year. I am looking forward to working with the same group of guys, basically, and building on our successes.”

