Penn-Trafford hockey to graduate large class but will welcome solid core back

Penn-Trafford's hockey team made one final push, but it was not enough.

The Warriors strung together wins over Mars, Fox Chapel and Hempfield in January to get into the thick of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoff race. However, the squad dropped its next three to Hampton, Moon and North Hills and split its final two games. It left Penn-Trafford with a 7-12 record and 14 points — five points out of a postseason spot.

“After we played in a Christmas tournament, we won a couple games in a row and things were looking positive,” Penn-Trafford coach Rob Baker said. “We kind of lost focus when we moved into the Hampton game and we almost beat Moon, which was the No. 1 team in the Western Division.

“At the end of the season, we were forced to win out to make the playoffs. We just gave up way too many goals going through the end of the season. It is what it is,” he continued. “Am I happy with where we ended up in the standings? No. Everyone wants to make playoffs and have a chance to win a championship. We fell short and no one is happy about not making the playoffs, but that shouldn't take away from the effort these guys put into it. They worked hard.”

The Warriors will have a new look next season as they graduate 13 seniors, including captain Nate Mickey, who finished second in the Class AA scoring race with 51 points.

“I've been with a lot of these kids for a long time. It's going to be hard to see them go. I have an attachment to this team,” Baker said. “They worked hard. Unfortunately, we didn't have the junior and triple-A talent a lot of the other teams had. A lot of these kids only played high school hockey, but I feel they dedicated themselves to the team. The dedication was there. It's a great group of kids. They came together and bonded well. They supported each other. They grew together as a team.

“We will have a small group coming back. The one positive is our JV team was second in their division. They lost their last game, but if they would have tied or won, they would have finished first.”

Sophomore Ashton Adamek returns to lead the defense. He finished second on the team with 13 assists and third with 16 points.

“For a defenseman, he had a good year,” Baker said. “It was his second year of varsity hockey. Hopefully, he comes back to the high school team next year.”

Ben Leslie and Jack Scanio are two returning forwards. However, Scanio suffered a knee injury late in the season. Forward Vincent Passante and defenseman Christian Gundlach were two junior varsity players regularly called up for varsity games. Sophomore goaltender Ren Patrick, who split time with senior Alex Pevornik, returns next year, as well.

“We have a foundation. It's a big step for kids going from JV to varsity, though,” Baker said. “The younger guys that got an opportunity to come up and play came to a lot of varsity practices, and that helped with their adjustment to the speed of the game. Junior varsity is not much of a contact league. In varsity hockey, they'll get hit. I think they grasped a better understanding of the game and what it takes to have success once the season went on. Once they got adjusted to the hitting, their aggressiveness took off.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.