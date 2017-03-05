Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hockey

PIHL Class AA playoff capsule: Latrobe vs. Mars

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 5, 2017, 9:51 p.m.

Updated 8 minutes ago

Class AA

First round

Latrobe (9-9-1) vs. Mars (7-10-2)

7:15 p.m. Monday, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, Greensburg

Coaches: Latrobe: Josh Werner; Mars: Steve Meyers

One-timers: Latrobe, the No. 4 seed in the East, defeated Mars, the No. 5 seed from the West, 3-2, on Nov. 3 in the teams' only meeting. ... In the regular season, Latrobe forward Jared Schmizzi finished fourth in Class AA in scoring with 25 goals and 21 assists for 46 points. Teammates Cole Novak had 16 goals, and Blake Rossi had 14 goals and 15 assists. ... Noah Raymundo and Keaton Hannah tied with 32 points to lead the Planets. Senior Tyler Spreng is a four-year starter in goal for Mars. ... Both teams have four Penguins Cup titles. ... Mars won Class A titles in 2009-11 and in '15, and Latrobe won Class AA championships in 2008-10 and '13. ... Mars lost to Bishop Canevin, 5-1, in the finals last year. ... The Wildcats are seeking their first postseason victory in two years.

— Jerin Steele

