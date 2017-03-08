Westmoreland PIHL playoff capsules for Thursday's games

Class A

First round

No. 5 (East) Westmont Hilltop (11-6-2) vs. No. 1 (East) Franklin Regional (17-1)

8:10 p.m. Thursday at Center Ice Arena, Delmont

Coaches: WH: Donald Lamison; FR: Brian Kurtz

One-timers: Franklin Regional, the Eastern Conference regular-season champion, starts its Penguins Cup title defense coming off its only loss, a 5-2 setback against Bishop McCort on Feb. 22. … Westmont Hilltop scored four consecutive goals in the third period and Michael Lamison had the game-winner 1 minute, 14 seconds into overtime in a 6-5 comeback victory over Chartiers Valley in a play-in game Tuesday night. … Lamison, who leads the Hilltoppers in scoring, and Nathan Shorto, each scored a pair of goals in the win over Chartiers Valley. …The Panthers swept Westmont Hilltop in the regular season, winning 8-0 on Oct. 13 and 3-1 on Oct. 25. … Franklin Regional allowed 17 goals in the regular season for the fewest goals against by a team over the last six years. … Franklin Regional's top line of Jamie Mauro, Oldrich Virag and Nick Carretta has combined for 160 points, with Mauro leading the way with 60. Goalie Daniel Soltesz has eight shutouts, the most across all PIHL classes. … Hilltoppers goalie David Cavrak is 10-6-2 with a 2.94 goals-against average and two shutouts.

Class AA

First round

No. 3 (East) Hempfield (10-8-1) vs. No. 2 (West) Mt. Lebanon (13-4-2)

6:40 p.m. Thursday at Ice Castle, Castle Shannon

Coaches: H: Denny Zeravicka; ML: Gary Klapkowski

One-timers: Hempfield is back in the playoffs after missing out last season. ... Mt. Lebanon last made the postseason in 2014. ... The Blue Devils defeated Hempfield 4-3 on December 1. ... The Spartans finished the season on a three-game winning streak. ... Hempfield's Jared Gerger finished third in Class A in goals with 27. ... Gerger and Christian Gorscak tied with 39 points to lead Hempfield. ... Wyatt George led Mt. Lebanon in scoring with 34 points. ... Mt. Lebanon goalie Maxim Clouser was a PIHL all-star and carries a 10-3-1 record with a .901 save percentage. ... Hempfield goalie Nolen Ferree also was an all-star, who finished 9-5-1 in the regular season ... Mt. Lebanon has four Penguins Cup titles, the last coming in 2006; Hempfield is seeking its first title.

No. 4 (East) Latrobe (10-9-1) vs. No. 1 (West) Moon (16-2-1)

9:20 p.m. Thursday at Bairel Ice Complex, Warrendale

Coaches: L: Josh Werner; M: Joe Sell

One-timers: Jared Schmizzi and Cory Gates scored twice in the third period to lift Latrobe to a 5-4 victory over Mars in a play-in game Monday to advance to play Moon, the Western Conference regular season champion. ... The two teams met once in the regular season Nov. 18. Latrobe led after two periods, but Jakob Konecsni scored a power play goal in the final minute of the third and Jared Maxin scored two minutes into overtime to give Moon a 4-3 victory. … Gates had two goals against Moon and Schmizzi had one. … Moon tied Plum, the Eastern Conference champion, for the best record in Class AA in the regular season. … The Tigers were the top seed out of the West last year, but were upset by Baldwin, 3-1, in the quarterfinals. … Moon had a plus-44 goal differential in the regular season and the Wildcats finished at plus-34. … Latrobe has won four Penguins Cup titles and Moon is seeking its first. … Joey Sell, a defenseman, leads the Tigers with 34 points, and Nicholas Hart is tops in goals with 16. … Schmizzi has 27 goals and 23 assists to lead the Wildcats.