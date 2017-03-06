Gates, Schmizzi score late to vault Latrobe past Mars

After spending nearly two periods trying to figure out a way to get a puck Mars goalie Tyler Spreng, Latrobe broke out in a big way in the third.

Cory Gates and Jared Schmizzi both scored a pair of goals in the third and the Wildcats survived a late surge by Mars for a 5-4 victory in a PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup play-in game Monday night at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.

Mars' Nick Kiefer scored a goal with the goalie pulled and an extra attacker on the ice in the final minute, but Latrobe goalie Ryan Pal made a couple of saves in the final seconds to secure the win.

Latrobe (11-9-1) advanced to play Moon, the Western Conference regular season champion, in the quarterfinals at 9:20 p.m. Thursday at Bairel Ice Complex.

Latrobe trailed by a goal after two periods, but Gates, who had only six goals in the regular season, slipped the puck past Spreng to tie the game 2-2 two minutes into the third. The tie was brief because Noah Raymundo scored his third goal of the night 20 seconds later to put Mars ahead again 3-2.

But Latrobe wouldn't be denied. Schmizzi fired a puck home to tie the game again four minutes after Raymundo's goal and then Gates gave the Wildcats the lead a minute later, scoring off a nice pass from Schmizzi.

Then Schmizzi added an insurance marker with a power play tally.

“It was big, especially to score in front of the big crowd we had tonight,” said Gates, a senior. “We wanted to get the win for them after losing (in the playoffs) last year.”

The Wildcats had carried the play through two periods only to be left frustrated by the stellar play of Spreng. Latrobe outshot Mars, 42-25, for the game. In the break between periods Latrobe coach Joshua Werner said he left it up to his players to see if they wanted to respond or not with the season on the line.

“We told them this is it,” Werner said. “All this sweat we have in every practice and every game this season came down to the final 17 minutes. They left it all out there like we talked about.”

Latrobe and Mars (7-12-2) have had two of the most successful hockey programs in recent history, with each winning four Penguins Cup championships in the last seven years, so it wasn't surprising the game was played at a fast pace with both teams showcasing the ability to be physical.

With Latrobe on the power play five minutes into the game Blake Rossi fired a hard wrist shot that found its way through traffic and past Spreng into the net to make it 1-0.

Less than a minute later, Raymundo fired a heavy wrist shot past Pal's glove to tie the game. Then, 52 seconds after his first goal, Raymundo scored again to give Mars a 2-1 lead. Raymundo fired another hard wrist shot at Pal, which Pal got a piece of, but Raymundo worked his way around traffic in front of the net, found the rebound and tapped it in.

Raymundo finished with a hat trick and Spreng made 37 saves for the Fightin' Planets.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.