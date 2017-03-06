Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hockey

Gates, Schmizzi score late to vault Latrobe past Mars

Jerin Steele | Monday, March 6, 2017, 9:39 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe celebrates a Cory Gates goal at 9:06 of the third period to give Latrobe a 4-3 lead over Mars during the first round of the Penguins Cup Class AA playoffs on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg. Latrobe won 5-4.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jared Schimizzi (39) shoots and scores at 10:34 of the third period to tie the game against Mars during the first round of the Penguins Cup Class AA playoffs on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg. Latrobe won 5-4.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Cory Gates (27) celebrates his goal at 9:06 of the third period to give Latrobe a 4-3 lead over Mars during the first round of the Penguins Cup Class AA playoffs on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg. Latrobe won 5-4.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jared Schimizzi (39) shoots and scores past Mars goaltender Tyler Spreng (30) at 6:12 of the third period to give Latrobe a 5-3 lead during the first round of the Penguins Cup Class AA playoffs on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg. Latrobe won 5-4.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jared Schimizzi celebrates his goal at 6:12 of the third period to give Latrobe a 5-3 lead over Mars during the first round of the Penguins Cup Class AA playoffs on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg. Latrobe won 5-4.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Jared Schimizzi (right) celebrates with Jack Schultheis after his goal at 6:12 of the third period gives Latrobe a 5-3 lead over Mars during the first round of the Penguins Cup Class AA playoffs on Monday, March 6, 2017, at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg. Latrobe won 5-4.

Updated less than a minute ago

After spending nearly two periods trying to figure out a way to get a puck Mars goalie Tyler Spreng, Latrobe broke out in a big way in the third.

Cory Gates and Jared Schmizzi both scored a pair of goals in the third and the Wildcats survived a late surge by Mars for a 5-4 victory in a PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup play-in game Monday night at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.

Mars' Nick Kiefer scored a goal with the goalie pulled and an extra attacker on the ice in the final minute, but Latrobe goalie Ryan Pal made a couple of saves in the final seconds to secure the win.

Latrobe (11-9-1) advanced to play Moon, the Western Conference regular season champion, in the quarterfinals at 9:20 p.m. Thursday at Bairel Ice Complex.

Latrobe trailed by a goal after two periods, but Gates, who had only six goals in the regular season, slipped the puck past Spreng to tie the game 2-2 two minutes into the third. The tie was brief because Noah Raymundo scored his third goal of the night 20 seconds later to put Mars ahead again 3-2.

But Latrobe wouldn't be denied. Schmizzi fired a puck home to tie the game again four minutes after Raymundo's goal and then Gates gave the Wildcats the lead a minute later, scoring off a nice pass from Schmizzi.

Then Schmizzi added an insurance marker with a power play tally.

“It was big, especially to score in front of the big crowd we had tonight,” said Gates, a senior. “We wanted to get the win for them after losing (in the playoffs) last year.”

The Wildcats had carried the play through two periods only to be left frustrated by the stellar play of Spreng. Latrobe outshot Mars, 42-25, for the game. In the break between periods Latrobe coach Joshua Werner said he left it up to his players to see if they wanted to respond or not with the season on the line.

“We told them this is it,” Werner said. “All this sweat we have in every practice and every game this season came down to the final 17 minutes. They left it all out there like we talked about.”

Latrobe and Mars (7-12-2) have had two of the most successful hockey programs in recent history, with each winning four Penguins Cup championships in the last seven years, so it wasn't surprising the game was played at a fast pace with both teams showcasing the ability to be physical.

With Latrobe on the power play five minutes into the game Blake Rossi fired a hard wrist shot that found its way through traffic and past Spreng into the net to make it 1-0.

Less than a minute later, Raymundo fired a heavy wrist shot past Pal's glove to tie the game. Then, 52 seconds after his first goal, Raymundo scored again to give Mars a 2-1 lead. Raymundo fired another hard wrist shot at Pal, which Pal got a piece of, but Raymundo worked his way around traffic in front of the net, found the rebound and tapped it in.

Raymundo finished with a hat trick and Spreng made 37 saves for the Fightin' Planets.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.