Franklin Regional cruises to Penguins Cup playoff victory

Franklin Regional opened its PIHL Class A Penguins Cup title defense with the same type of puck possession domination that gave the Panthers the best record in the league in the regular season.

The Panthers outshot Westmont Hilltop, 32-11, and Jamie Mauro recorded a hat trick in a in a 6-0 victory in the first round.

Franklin Regional (18-1) advanced to play Thomas Jefferson in the semifinals at 5:45 p.m. Monday at RMU Island Sports Center.

Mauro, Franklin Regional's leading scorer, completed his hat trick with an unassisted goal 50 seconds into the third period. The goal came seven seconds after Oldrich Virag scored to make it 5-0 early in the period, dissolving any thoughts Westmont Hilltop (11-7-2) had of repeating its performance from Tuesday night, where it scored five straight goals to beat Chartiers Valley, 6-5, in the play-in round.

Mauro had a pair of goals in the second. The first one came on a shot over the blocker of David Kavrak after Virag hit the post moments before. Three minutes later, Mauro picked up a loose puck near the blue line, weaved past two defenders and roofed a backhand shot into the net.

The Panthers used crisp passing to hold the Hilltoppers in their own zone for long stretches, keeping them without a shot for the first 11 minutes of the game.

Kavrak held the Panthers off the scoreboard early on making several difficult saves, but Christian Kitch broke through on a backhander after a nice pass from Kevin Cakanac with 6:55 remaining in the first period. Franklin Regional's second goal came when Jason Haines tapped home a puck that was sitting on the goalline after a shot by Joseph Grieco trickled through the pads of Cavrak with a little over a minute and a half remaining in the first.

Westmont Hilltop's first opportunity to score came when Lane McQuillan was sprung on a breakaway around the 6-minute mark of the first. McQuillian's shot went wide, but the Hilltopers following up had several cracks at tying the game before the net was dislodged. Franklin Regional outshot Westmont Hilltop, 14-2, in the first period.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.