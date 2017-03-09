Quick start carries Hempfield past Mt. Lebanon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With a 6:40 p.m. puck drop, Hempfield's Class AA Penguins Cup quarterfinal against Mt. Lebanon was the earliest on the PIHL schedule.

The Spartans couldn't get started soon enough.

Hempfield scored three times in the first 5 minutes, 3 seconds, including a pair of goals by Dominic Schimizzi, and rolled into the semifinals with a 5-2 win over Mt. Lebanon on Thursday night at the Ice Castle.

Hempfield (11-8-1) advances to play the winner between Plum and Shaler at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at the RMU Island Sports Center.

“We knew coming on the road ... we wanted to get a fast start on them, get the crowd out of it and take their emotion out. It really paid off for us,” Hempfield coach Denny Zeravica said.

Hempfield's early flurry began with a harmless shot from the point by Jared Gerger. The puck went wide and took a hard bounce off the boards and fell to Matthew Bartus, who was able to get the puck in front and put it into the net.

Schimizzi doubled the Spartans' lead just 44 seconds later with an unassisted goal, scoring on a wrist shot after gaining the puck in the Mt. Lebanon zone. The sophomore wasn't done, as Schimizzi — who had just three goals in the regular season — capitalized on a Mt. Lebanon turnover at the blue line by finishing on a pass from Nick Koziara.

“(Schimizzi) is a really skilled player. He missed a lot of games for us with his travel team, so his numbers might be a little bit deceiving,” Zeravica said. “We know the skill that he has, and it's great for him to come out tonight and put a couple in early.”

The early flurry left Mt. Lebanon (13-5-2) needing to regroup after a tentative start.

“We have a lot of inexperience, not being ready to play,” Mt. Lebanon coach Gary Klapkowski said. “They came out worried about moving their feet first, and we came out worried about not making mistakes. When you worry about not making mistakes, you're going to make them.”

The Blue Devils got on the board late in the period with a power-play goal by Anthony Sandora, and they cut the lead to 3-2 when Ryan Gist worked a patient give-and-go with Wyatt George early in the second period.

Hempfield seized momentum back when Jared Gerger scored off the crossbar just 1:53 after Gist's goal, and they maintained that edge by killing off three consecutive penalties, beginning with one that bridged the second and third periods.

“I think that was huge, not just killing it, but we really didn't give up any quality opportunities,” Zeravica said. “They kept their top guys out there, so it helped us in two ways. It stemmed the tide when they were getting some momentum, and it also tired their guys out a little bit.”

Mario Colosi ended the scoring for Hempfield with 7:24 left, and Schimizzi assisted on the goal for a three-point night. Nolan Ferree stopped 26 of 28 shots for the Spartans.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.