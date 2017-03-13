Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hockey

QV hockey advances to semis, Sewickley ends drought

Joe Sager | Monday, March 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Ryan Quinn carries the puck against Moon's Luke Euston during a game Jan. 12, 2017, in Wexford.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley goalie Colin Rice makes a save against Moon during a game Jan. 12, 2017, in Wexford.

Updated 2 hours ago

Quaker Valley got to the PIHL Penguins Cup semifinals, and Sewickley Academy's run fell short.

The Quakers opened Penguins Cup Class AA play with a wild 5-4 win over Hampton, and the Panthers opened the Class A tournament with a 4-1 win over Bishop McCort, but they lost to Indiana, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.

Quakers advance

Quaker Valley (13-8-0) erased 1-0 and 2-1 deficits in the first period to build a 3-2 advantage over the Talbots after two periods.

After Hampton opened the scoring, Beau Tomczak tied the score 1-1 before the Talbots netted a late power-play goal for a 2-1 lead at the buzzer. Ryan Quinn tallied a power-play goal, and Rico Fernandez scored on a wrister to give the Quakers a 3-2 edge after two periods.

The teams traded goals in a furious third period. Hampton tied the game with an early short-handed goal, but Ben Kuzma knocked a puck in through traffic for a power-play goal. The Talbots tied it once again, but Austin Wetzel managed to jam a puck out of a scrum and into the net with 2:18 left to give Quaker Valley the win.

“It's a long, hard-fought year. It came down to a nice bounce for us. But, I thought we deserved to win. I thought we had some quality chances,” Quaker Valley coach Kevin Quinn said. “If we score five goals, we should win the hockey game. I was really happy for our kids because they worked really hard.

“We certainly have holes to fix. We've given up four goals before and lost. But, that was an offensive team. We thought we could score on them, and we did. So, I was happy with the end result.”

Panthers go 1-1

Sewickley Academy opened the Class A tournament with a 4-1 upset win over Bishop McCort. It was the program's first Penguins Cup victory since 2007. The program left the PIHL after the 2011 campaign, but returned last season.

“It was fantastic. Sometimes, words don't describe the emotions of winning a game.” Sewickley Academy coach Chris Chiusano said. “One of the things we talked about before the game was that it wasn't good enough just to be there and be in the game. They needed to want more than to just be satisfied with getting to that point.”

The Panthers raced to a 2-0 lead after the first period on Joey Straka and Ryan Gex goals. Michael Hertzberg boosted the advantage to 3-0 after two periods.

“It was really critical for us to get a good start and get them on their heels,” Chiusano said. “The first goal was a nice shot from the point through traffic. We had some really timely goals after that.”

The Crimson Crushers broke the shutout with a power-play goal early in the third, but Hertzberg sealed the win with an empty-net tally.

“It was one of the best games we played all season,” Chiusano said.

In the quarterfinals, Indiana took charge early. Pat O'Neal scored 1:17 into the game, and the Little Indians pushed the lead to 2-0. Hertzberg's goal 10 seconds later trimmed the deficit, but O'Neal found the back of the net again late in the period for a 3-1 edge.

Indiana scored twice in the second before Matt Hajdukiewicz converted for Sewickley Academy (10-10-0). The Little Indians' Tanner Russella capped the scoring with a goal late in the third period.

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.