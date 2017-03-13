QV hockey advances to semis, Sewickley ends drought

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley got to the PIHL Penguins Cup semifinals, and Sewickley Academy's run fell short.

The Quakers opened Penguins Cup Class AA play with a wild 5-4 win over Hampton, and the Panthers opened the Class A tournament with a 4-1 win over Bishop McCort, but they lost to Indiana, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.

Quakers advance

Quaker Valley (13-8-0) erased 1-0 and 2-1 deficits in the first period to build a 3-2 advantage over the Talbots after two periods.

After Hampton opened the scoring, Beau Tomczak tied the score 1-1 before the Talbots netted a late power-play goal for a 2-1 lead at the buzzer. Ryan Quinn tallied a power-play goal, and Rico Fernandez scored on a wrister to give the Quakers a 3-2 edge after two periods.

The teams traded goals in a furious third period. Hampton tied the game with an early short-handed goal, but Ben Kuzma knocked a puck in through traffic for a power-play goal. The Talbots tied it once again, but Austin Wetzel managed to jam a puck out of a scrum and into the net with 2:18 left to give Quaker Valley the win.

“It's a long, hard-fought year. It came down to a nice bounce for us. But, I thought we deserved to win. I thought we had some quality chances,” Quaker Valley coach Kevin Quinn said. “If we score five goals, we should win the hockey game. I was really happy for our kids because they worked really hard.

“We certainly have holes to fix. We've given up four goals before and lost. But, that was an offensive team. We thought we could score on them, and we did. So, I was happy with the end result.”

Panthers go 1-1

Sewickley Academy opened the Class A tournament with a 4-1 upset win over Bishop McCort. It was the program's first Penguins Cup victory since 2007. The program left the PIHL after the 2011 campaign, but returned last season.

“It was fantastic. Sometimes, words don't describe the emotions of winning a game.” Sewickley Academy coach Chris Chiusano said. “One of the things we talked about before the game was that it wasn't good enough just to be there and be in the game. They needed to want more than to just be satisfied with getting to that point.”

The Panthers raced to a 2-0 lead after the first period on Joey Straka and Ryan Gex goals. Michael Hertzberg boosted the advantage to 3-0 after two periods.

“It was really critical for us to get a good start and get them on their heels,” Chiusano said. “The first goal was a nice shot from the point through traffic. We had some really timely goals after that.”

The Crimson Crushers broke the shutout with a power-play goal early in the third, but Hertzberg sealed the win with an empty-net tally.

“It was one of the best games we played all season,” Chiusano said.

In the quarterfinals, Indiana took charge early. Pat O'Neal scored 1:17 into the game, and the Little Indians pushed the lead to 2-0. Hertzberg's goal 10 seconds later trimmed the deficit, but O'Neal found the back of the net again late in the period for a 3-1 edge.

Indiana scored twice in the second before Matt Hajdukiewicz converted for Sewickley Academy (10-10-0). The Little Indians' Tanner Russella capped the scoring with a goal late in the third period.

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.