Kurtz's coaching guides Franklin Regional hockey turnaround

Franklin Regional forward Jamie Mauro feels the system his coach Brian Kurtz uses fits together well with the Panthers personnel.

With the way the Panthers work in unison on the ice with crisp passing to command offensive zone time and dominate possession, it's pretty reasonable to see why Mauro would come to that conclusion.

“I think the system really fits our mentality with our speed, going straight forward, getting pucks to the net and passing a lot,” said Mauro, the Panthers' leading scorer. “What we do in practices, the drills we do, he teaches us up-tempo and it just fits the system.”

The fusion of system and talent was on display in Franklin Regional's 6-0 win over Westmont Hilltop in the first round of the Class A Penguins Cup playoffs last Thursday. They outshot the Hilltoppers, 33-11, and didn't allow a shot on goal for the first 11 minutes of the game.

The Panthers' success has been building like a snowball running downhill since winning the Penguins Cup championship last year and continued with a record-setting regular season this winter in which they allowed only 17 goals en route to an Eastern Conference championship.

But Franklin Regional hockey wasn't always a rousing success.

Kurtz took over four years ago when the Panthers were in the midst of desolate times. They were coming off a winless season, and in Kurtz's first year, they had a second consecutive winless season by going 0-21-1. It seems like those times are light years away from where they currently stand, but it helps them appreciate what they have.

“It took a little while to get them to understand my concepts and what my expectations were,” said Kurtz, who coached junior varsity at Plum and at the bantam level before Franklin Regional. “That was one year of growing pains, and I don't even want to think about it anymore.

“They've come a long way. I sit down with my seniors at the end of the year, and that was one of the things we talked about. They saw how far they have come. They experienced that other side. The way they've worked on and off the ice in the last four years and the goals they set for themselves, I tip my hat to those seniors. It's a joy to watch them experience this after what they went through initially. The hard work definitely shows.”

Franklin Regional defenseman Cam Huffman was a freshman on the team that went winless in Kurtz's first year and called it “the worst year of hockey in his life.”

Huffman has been around Kurtz since his pee-wee hockey days and knew he could turn the program around.

“Coach (Kurtz) has been around the game a long time, and he knows what it takes to win,” said Huffman, a senior. “We can put our trust into him, and he'll lead us to a win most of the time.”

Kurtz said a big challenge for him as coach is keeping his team grounded, and he reinforced that message after a 5-1 loss to Bishop McCort in the regular-season finale, which dashed hopes of an undefeated season.

The loss served as a reminder to not get complacent. Huffman senses Kurtz's message comes across well and it's understood in the locker room.

“He's really good at letting us know that nothing is given to us and that we have to work for everything,” Huffman said.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.