Plum picks up 1st Penguins Cup playoff win since '13

Plum just wanted to get the first one out of the way.

The Mustangs did that when they rallied to beat Shaler, 5-2, in a PIHL Penguins Cup Class AA quarterfinal Thursday. It marked the team's first postseason win since 2013.

“It's a process. We still have things to work on and sort out, but I am happy with how we regrouped,” Plum coach Vinnie Somma said. “None of these kids had ever won a playoff game, including myself as a coach, so there were a lot of jitters. That's out of the way and, once you get that out of the way, you feel so much better. It'll be easier from here on out to play the game the right way.”

Shaler (10-9-1) posted a 1-0 lead 4 minutes, 28 seconds into the game.

“Things didn't go right for the first while. It was sloppy. That's all credit to Shaler, though. Rather than playing with emotions, emotions played our players. Frustrations were building because we weren't scoring in the first 30 seconds. We have to be willing to play games where it doesn't look good,” Somma said. “One of the hardest things to preach is to stick to the system, even when things aren't going right.

“I talked to my brother, Sergio, before the game and one thing he told me, no matter what happens early on, that we needed to stick to the same system. Funny it ended up happening that way. We battled back, which was nice.”

The Mustangs' deficit didn't last long. Anthony Adamski tied the score 1:31 later. Ryan Loebig gave Plum a 2-1 lead, but the Titans scored with 1:10 left in the period.

“It was nice to win, there's no doubt about it. Shaler has a good team, and they played very hard,” Somma said. “In the first period, they played way harder than we did. It was good to get that period out of the way.”

Alexi Mance put Plum (17-2-1) ahead for good when he scored 7:51 into the second period.

“There's no doubt that was huge. It put us up 3-2 coming into the third,” Somma said. “We knew we didn't play well. Sometimes, you get some bounces when you don't play well, and you're still winning. Everybody kind of came out fresh in the third, and we got to our game.”

Nolan Puhala pushed the Mustangs' advantage to 4-2 just 1:02 into the third.

“The common phrase in hockey is that a two-goal lead is the worst lead to have. I was still harping on everyone to play the right way,” Somma said. “The leadership from our core group in the third period was much needed, and they did a very good job.”

Dillon Joyce's goal with 35 seconds left locked up the victory.

Goaltender Sergio Benitez stopped 19 of 21 shots to earn the win.

“I thought our goalie played tremendous. He kept us on an even keel,” Somma said. “When things got sloppy, he held things down for us and kept control of the game.”

The victory put the Mustangs in the semifinals against Hempfield, which upset Mt. Lebanon, 5-2. Plum swept the Spartans in their two regular-season showdowns.

“They are a dangerous hockey team. I can't wait to play them,” Somma said. “I know we played them twice in the regular season and had good luck. But they are going to be a completely different team this time. We're all ready for it. It'll be a good game.”

The game was to be played Tuesday, after deadline for this edition.

