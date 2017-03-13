Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hockey

Plum picks up 1st Penguins Cup playoff win since '13

Joe Sager | Monday, March 13, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum's Anthony Adamski celebrates his goal during a game against Shaler on March 9, 2017, at Pittsburgh Ice Arena.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum's Connoe Cenci and Shaler's Joshua Brantner battle during a game March 9, 2017, at Pittsburgh Ice Arena.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum's Alexi Mance checks Shaler's Nathan Boch during a game March 9, 2017, at Pittsburgh Ice Arena.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum's Alexi Mance celebrates his goal with teammates during a game against Shaler on March 9, 2017, at Pittsburgh Ice Arena.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum goalie Sergio Benitez makes a save against Shaler's Seth Walzer during a game March 9, 2017, at Pittsburgh Ice Arena.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum's Anthony Borriell and Shaler's Mitchel Fuchs compete during a game March 9, 2017, at Pittsburgh Ice Arena.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum coach Vincent Somma talks to his players before the start of their game against Shaler on March 9, 2017, at Pittsburgh Ice Arena.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Plum's Mason Proskin and Shaler's Dylan Vallo battle in front of goalie Sergio Benitez during a game March 9, 2017, at Pittsburgh Ice Arena.

Updated 22 minutes ago

Plum just wanted to get the first one out of the way.

The Mustangs did that when they rallied to beat Shaler, 5-2, in a PIHL Penguins Cup Class AA quarterfinal Thursday. It marked the team's first postseason win since 2013.

“It's a process. We still have things to work on and sort out, but I am happy with how we regrouped,” Plum coach Vinnie Somma said. “None of these kids had ever won a playoff game, including myself as a coach, so there were a lot of jitters. That's out of the way and, once you get that out of the way, you feel so much better. It'll be easier from here on out to play the game the right way.”

Shaler (10-9-1) posted a 1-0 lead 4 minutes, 28 seconds into the game.

“Things didn't go right for the first while. It was sloppy. That's all credit to Shaler, though. Rather than playing with emotions, emotions played our players. Frustrations were building because we weren't scoring in the first 30 seconds. We have to be willing to play games where it doesn't look good,” Somma said. “One of the hardest things to preach is to stick to the system, even when things aren't going right.

“I talked to my brother, Sergio, before the game and one thing he told me, no matter what happens early on, that we needed to stick to the same system. Funny it ended up happening that way. We battled back, which was nice.”

The Mustangs' deficit didn't last long. Anthony Adamski tied the score 1:31 later. Ryan Loebig gave Plum a 2-1 lead, but the Titans scored with 1:10 left in the period.

“It was nice to win, there's no doubt about it. Shaler has a good team, and they played very hard,” Somma said. “In the first period, they played way harder than we did. It was good to get that period out of the way.”

Alexi Mance put Plum (17-2-1) ahead for good when he scored 7:51 into the second period.

“There's no doubt that was huge. It put us up 3-2 coming into the third,” Somma said. “We knew we didn't play well. Sometimes, you get some bounces when you don't play well, and you're still winning. Everybody kind of came out fresh in the third, and we got to our game.”

Nolan Puhala pushed the Mustangs' advantage to 4-2 just 1:02 into the third.

“The common phrase in hockey is that a two-goal lead is the worst lead to have. I was still harping on everyone to play the right way,” Somma said. “The leadership from our core group in the third period was much needed, and they did a very good job.”

Dillon Joyce's goal with 35 seconds left locked up the victory.

Goaltender Sergio Benitez stopped 19 of 21 shots to earn the win.

“I thought our goalie played tremendous. He kept us on an even keel,” Somma said. “When things got sloppy, he held things down for us and kept control of the game.”

The victory put the Mustangs in the semifinals against Hempfield, which upset Mt. Lebanon, 5-2. Plum swept the Spartans in their two regular-season showdowns.

“They are a dangerous hockey team. I can't wait to play them,” Somma said. “I know we played them twice in the regular season and had good luck. But they are going to be a completely different team this time. We're all ready for it. It'll be a good game.”

The game was to be played Tuesday, after deadline for this edition.

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.