Hockey

Westmoreland PIHL Penguins Cup semifinal preview capsules

Jerin Steele | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 10:18 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

No. 1 (East) Franklin Regional (18-1) vs. No. 3 (West) Thomas Jefferson (14-6)

5:45 p.m. Monday, RMU Island Sports Center, Neville Island

Coaches: FR: Brian Kurtz; TJ: Bill Crousey

One-timers: Franklin Regional started its Penguins Cup title defense with a 6-0 shutout of Westmont Hilltop in the first round on Thursday. Joey Oliver scored 6 minutes, 45 seconds into the third overtime to give Thomas Jefferson a 5-4 victory over South Fayette in the first round. … Thomas Jefferson defeated Freeport, 8-2, in the play-in round. … Jamie Mauro, Franklin Regional's leading scorer with 37 goals, had a hat trick against Westmont Hilltop. Jimmy Haines, Christian Kitch and Oldrich Virag also scored for the Panthers against the Hilltoppers, and goalie Daniel Soltesz made 11 saves to record his league-leading ninth shutout. Soltesz has a .923 save percentage. … Daniel Harrold, Thomas Jefferson's leading scorer in the regular season, has four goals and three assists through two playoff games. Matthew Krieger has two goals and four assists. Dominic Tamburi, Oliver and Brenden Crousey have two goals apiece in the playoffs. … Thomas Jefferson has fired over 50 shots on goal in both playoff games. Franklin Regional, which has surrendered a PIHL low 17 goals against, allowed 20 or less shots in all but two games this season. … The Jaguars won three straight Class AA titles from 1998-2000.

Class AA

Semifinals

No. 4 (East) Latrobe (11-9-1) vs. No. 3 (West) Quaker Valley (13-7)

6 p.m. Tuesday, RMU Island Sports Center, Neville Island

Coaches: L: Josh Werner; QV: Kevin Quinn

One-timers: Led by a pair of goals by Gregory Ferri and a goal and two assists by Jack Schultheis, Latrobe upset Western Conference regular-season champion Moon, 6-3, in the first round last Thursday. The Wildcats also defeated Mars, 5-4, in the play-in round. … Quaker Valley defeated Hampton, 5-4, last Wednesday on a game-winning goal by Austin Wetzel with a little over two minutes remaining in the third period. … The Quakers notched a 5-2 victory over the Wildcats on Jan. 9. … Latrobe leading scorer Jared Schimizzi has three goals and two assists in the playoffs. Blake Rossi, Cory Gates and Ferri all have a pair of goals in the postseason. Paxton Knupp has three assists. … Quaker Valley, which has won five Class A titles, is seeking its first Class AA title, while Latrobe has won four Class AA titles, the last coming in 2013. … Beau Tomczak, the son of former Steelers quarterback Mike Tomczak, led the Quakers in the regular season with 33 points. … Quaker Valley scored 75 goals in the regular season, the second least amount of goals among Class AA playoff teams, three more than North Hills. Latrobe had 98 goals this season.

No. 1 (East) Plum (17-2-1) vs. No. 3 (East) Hempfield (11-8-1)

8:15 p.m. Tuesday, RMU Island Sports Center, Neville Island

Coaches: P: Vinnie Somma; H: Denny Zeravicka

One-timers: Hempfield scored three goals in the first five minutes on its way to a 5-3 win over Mt. Lebanon in the first round last Thursday. Dominic Schimizzi had a pair of goals for the Spartans that came two minutes apart in the first and Jared Gerger had a goal and an assist. Gerger along with Christian Gorsack led the Spartans in points with 39 in the regular season. … Nolan Puhala and Dillon Joyce had goals in the third to cement a 5-2 win for Plum in its first-round game Thursday. Puhala led Class AA in scoring in the regular season with 62 points. … Plum swept Hempfield in the regular season with a 9-1 victory Oct. 3 and a 5-1 win Nov. 17. … The Mustangs scored the most goals in Class AA (117) and had the fewest goals against (35) in the regular season, while Hempfield scored 88 goals and allowed 69. … Plum is looking for its first championship since it won the 1998 WPIHL title when R.J. Umberger scored a game-winning goal in double overtime to defeat Central Catholic. Hempfield is seeking its first title and last played in the semifinals in 2015, while in Class A, where it suffered a 3-2 loss in overtime to Quaker Valley.

— Jerin Steele

