Latrobe, Hempfield, Franklin Regional set for Penguins Cup semifinals

Latrobe and Hempfield hope to keep the upset victories going in the PIHL Penguins Cup Class AA playoffs.

Franklin Regional hopes to avoid that in the Class A tournament.

All three teams are in the semifinals this week at RMU Island Sports Center. The Panthers meet Thomas Jefferson at 5:45 p.m. Monday, and on Tuesday the Wildcats battle Quaker Valley at 6 p.m. and the Spartans take on Plum at 8:15 p.m.

Latrobe rolling

The Wildcats entered the Penguins Cup playoffs with a 9-9-1 mark as the Western Conference's No. 4 seed. That didn't deter them, though, as they beat Mars, 5-4, and upset top-seeded Moon, 6-3.

“I think we're just honed in. It's hard to explain it. We're all focused. It's really a step above from what we had during the regular season. I feel like we reached that other level of competitiveness. They are enjoying it and having fun, and good things are happening for us,” Latrobe coach Josh Werner said. “I think it's a matter of the other teams our guys play on are kind of winding down, too. They can focus more on our games ahead of us. It's given us more time to focus and given us better practices. Everyone feels a little refreshed a bit.”

Latrobe pulled off the biggest upset of the Class AA playoffs with its 6-3 win over Moon. The Wildcats scored the first two goals and never trailed. Greg Ferri scored twice.

“We had a plan going in, and we just wanted to stick to it. We knew if we came out ready to play that we might have a little edge because they hadn't played for a while. We kind of used that to our advantage,” Werner said. “I feel like we answered everything they had. They played well, but we had a good night. We played for three periods and played hard. It just goes to show good things will happen when we do that.”

The Wildcats meet the Quakers (13-7-0), who upset Hampton, 5-4, in the quarterfinals.

“We're playing with a chip on our shoulder. No one thought we'd be getting this far. We're motivated and excited to play,” Werner said. “We're excited to earn this opportunity to play in the semifinals. Quaker Valley is a great team and well-coached. It'll be our toughest test of the season so far. We'll make sure we're ready for it.”

Hempfield upset-minded

The Eastern Conference's third-seeded Spartans knocked off the Western second seed Mt. Lebanon, 5-2, in the quarterfinals. Hempfield (11-8-1) meets top-seeded Plum (17-2-1).

“Plum is a very good squad. There are lots of seniors on that team, and they have a lot of experience. They've been the top team all year long. We have a tall task at hand,” Hempfield coach Denny Zeravica said. “After playing them twice already (both Plum wins), we know what they will bring. They have a lot of speed and scoring, and they have depth. It's not going to be an easy task. We definitely have to play our best hockey and can't make mistakes. If we give them power plays, they'll make us pay. Hopefully, all our kids come to play like they did last game.”

The Spartans jumped all over the Blue Devils with three goals in the first 5 minutes, 3 seconds to take charge. Dominic Schimizzi had two of the early goals.

“It was a fantastic win and a great team win. We executed what we talked about and got off to a fast start. We knew they'd make a push at us, but we survived that,” Zeravica said. “It's a huge confidence builder for them. I think this team has thought all season we were as good as anybody we've played. With the way we played the last couple games at the end of the regular season and against Mt. Lebanon, it's a huge confidence boost going into a game against Plum.”

Panthers rebound

Franklin Regional, the defending champ, cruised through the regular season before Bishop McCort stunned the Panthers with a 5-1 setback in the finale. FR (18-1-0) regrouped for a 6-0 win over Westmont Hilltop to open the playoffs.

“It definitely was a good rebounding win for us,” Franklin Regional coach Brian Kurtz said. “It was a good wake-up call, and the guys responded well. I was definitely pleased.”

Jamie Mauro tallied three goals in the win, and Christian Kitch, Jason Haines and Oldrich Virag scored. Franklin Regional hopes to keep its offense rolling against the Jaguars (14-6-0), who have beaten Freeport and South Fayette in the postseason.

“We're ready to move on. We know we have a tough battle against Thomas Jefferson. They have a real good offensive corps there,” Kurtz said. “We'll definitely have to be on top of our game defensively to be able to try to contain those guys.”

