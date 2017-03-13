Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hockey

Franklin Regional rallies to beat TJ in Penguins Cup semifinals

Joe Sager | Monday, March 13, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
Franklin Regional's Olda Virag beats Thomas Jefferson goaltender Mitchel Chontos in the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup semifinals March 13, 2017, at RMU Island Sports Center.
Franklin Regional's Olda Virag beats Thomas Jefferson goaltender Mitchel Chontos in the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup semifinals March 13, 2017, at RMU Island Sports Center.
Franklin Regional's Jamie Mauro gets a shot off past Thomas Jefferson's Brenden Crousey in the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup semifinals March 13, 2017, at RMU Island Sports Center.
Franklin Regional celebrates Nick Carretta's goal against Thomas Jefferson in the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup semifinals March 13, 2017, at RMU Island Sports Center.
Franklin Regional's Jamie Mauro gets around Thomas Jefferson's Dominic Tamburi in the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup semifinals March 13, 2017, at RMU Island Sports Center.
Franklin Regional's Justin Carter gets a shot off past Thomas Jefferson's Mathew Krieger in the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup semifinals March 13, 2017, at RMU Island Sports Center.

Experience and talent are two key traits for the Franklin Regional hockey team.

Add confidence to that list.

On the brink of elimination from the PIHL Penguins Cup Class A playoffs Monday night, the Panthers scored three goals in the final 3 minutes, 14 seconds to post a 6-4 semifinal win over Thomas Jefferson at RMU Island Sports Center.

The victory puts Franklin Regional (19-1-0) in the Penguins Cup title game for the second year in a row. The Panthers can defend their crown at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

“It's a pretty awesome feeling to get back,” Franklin Regional's Nick Carretta said. “Everyone was bringing us their best game. We had to bring our best, too. We know we're not going to get anything less in the championship, as well.”

After a slow start, the Jaguars (14-7-0) gave Franklin Regional a battle. The Panthers needed just 53 seconds to get on the scoreboard when Carretta cashed in.

Franklin Regional added to its lead in the second period on a pair of Olda Virag goals.

He scooped a rebound in front of the Thomas Jefferson net, spun and roofed the puck under the crossbar for a 2-0 lead. He netted his second one 3:18 later for a 3-0 advantage.

However, the Jaguars answered that charge with a three-goal outburst. Hayden Hintemeyer cashed in on the power play 1:31 later to trim the deficit to 3-1 with 6:11 left in the second.

The Jaguars scored again 1:33 later when Mason McGuirk scored from in close to make it a 3-2 game. They knotted the game at 3 when Daniel Harrold's partially deflected shot knuckled past goaltender Daniel Soltesz with 2:15 left in the second.

Matt Krieger put TJ up 4-3 with 8:46 left. He picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, split a pair of Panthers defenders and beat Soltesz for the go-ahead goal.

“It was frustrating because we were dominating a lot of the play. When a team scores, there's nothing you can do but keep pushing and keep pushing. As soon as you give up, it's all over,” Virag said. “We were trying to keep our spirits high. We were almost certain we could get a chance that we'd capitalize on.”

Calmly, Franklin Regional maintained its offensive pressure. Finally, the Panthers connected for the tying goal. Off a faceoff, the puck squired to Virag in the slot. He buried it with 3:15 to play.

“Tonight was a good night for me. We were getting a lot of good chances,” Virag said. “The third goal was unbelievable. The puck just came out to me, and I shot it and hoped for the best and everything went well.”

Franklin Regional kept up the pressure and Carretta netted his second goal 1:55 later.

“The puck just bounced out to me. I saw the goalie was looking the other way and I had the whole net open. I wasn't sure if it went in, but it did,” he said. “As soon as Olda put it in to tie the game, the crowd was silenced and we had the momentum. We figured we'd have a big push coming and we did. We were just sticking to our systems and believing what our coaches were telling us, and we knew the goals would come.”

Jamie Mauro added an empty-net goal to seal the win.

“That was not the way we envisioned it, for sure — especially getting a 3-0 lead and letting it slip on a couple fluky, bad goals. There was no panic and the guys stepped up and we kept playing our game,” Franklin Regional coach Brian Kurtz said. “That was the focus. We knew we were getting chances and quality opportunities. It was just a matter of being patient, and the puck would eventually find its way to the back of the net. It happened a little later than I wanted it, but, ultimately, the result was where I wanted it to be.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.

