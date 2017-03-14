Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Borriello leads Plum past Hempfield in Penguins Cup semifinals

Joe Sager | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 10:03 p.m.
Hempfield's Dominic Schimizzi reacts after scoring on Plum's Sergio Benitez during the PIHL Penguins Cup Class AA semifinals Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.
Hempfield celebrates a first period power play goal during the PIHL Penguins Cup Class AA semifinals against Plum on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.
Plum celebrates a first period goal during the PIHL Penguins Cup Class AA semifinals against Hempfield on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.
Hempfield's Connor Lawrence defends against Plum during the PIHL Penguins Cup Class AA semifinals Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.
Hempfield's Christian Gorscak tries to get through Plum traffic during the PIHL Penguins Cup Class AA semifinals Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.

Anthony Borriello picked a good night to have a hat-trick.

The Plum senior captain's three goals powered his squad to a 5-2 win over Hempfield in a PIHL Penguins Cup Class AA semifinals Tuesday night at RMU Island Sports Center. The effort also got the Mustangs into the next Tuesday's championship game.

“To finally make it, I really haven't had a better feeling my entire hockey career,” Borriello said. “It means a lot (to score the three goals). Knowing that this could have been my last game, I left it all out there. I wanted to do anything to help my team win.”

Plum (18-2-1) meets Latrobe (12-9-1), a 6-3 winner over Quaker Valley, for the Penguins Cup at 8:30 p.m. at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

“It's one step in the right direction. We have one more game. Just getting there doesn't mean anything. At the end of the day, we have to win the big game and that's what it comes down to,” Plum coach Vinnie Somma said. “We have a really good team to play against, too. Latrobe is a very good team and, with their bracket over there, they're dangerous. I think we just have to play smart because they can score. There's no doubt about that. We have to play the game the right way.”

Hempfield (11-9-1) opened the scoring 6 minutes, 32 seconds into the contest. A rebound popped out to Dominic Schimizzi, and he buried it for a 1-0 lead.

Plum responded 30 seconds later when Borriello found the back of the net.

The Spartans regained the lead 2-1 on Schimizzi's second goal. He beat a defender and wristed a shot just inside the far post.

The Mustangs responded in the second period. They tied it at 2-all 4:10 into the frame. On the power play, Ryan Loebig wristed a shot inside the near post.

Shortly after, Hempfield appeared to take the lead following a scramble in front of the Plum crease, but the goal was waved off because the net was dislodged.

Top-seeded Plum gained a 3-2 lead with 8:10 left in the second on Borriello's second goal. He dove to his left and swatted a rebound past outstretched goaltender Nolen Ferree.

“Our first playoff game against Shaler, we got overemotional and it took two periods to bounce back. In this game, it took us 15 minutes to bounce back,” Somma said. “We came right back to it and that's good. That's thanks to our leadership. Then, we have guys chipping in all the way down the lineup. It's amazing.”

The Spartans appeared to gain some momentum 33 seconds into the third. However, they had another goal disallowed when the Plum net became dislodged during a battle in the crease.

“It was very frustrating. I think it took the game out of the kids' hands. It's frustrating, especially when the whistles are after when the puck crosses the line; it's a goal. The referee can't give you an answer for it when they come to the bench; that's not acceptable in my book,” Hempfield coach Denny Zeravica said. “I am very proud of our team. They never quit. Nobody thought we'd make it where we got, but we just didn't make it to the final game. We're a young team. We only have two seniors, and we'll be back.”

Daniel Baranowski scored with 5:01 in the third to give the Mustangs a 4-2 advantage. Borriello sealed the win with an empty-net goal.

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.

