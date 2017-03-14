Latrobe upsets Quaker Valley in Penguins Cup semifinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe may be the lowest remaining seed in the PIHL Penguins Cup Class AA playoffs, but the Wildcats are flying high.

On Tuesday night, the squad produced its second straight upset win with a 6-3 semifinal decision over Quaker Valley at RMU Island Sports Center.

It put Latrobe in next Tuesday's Penguins Cup championship game at 8:30 p.m. at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

“It's awesome,” Latrobe's Blake Rossi said. “It's nice to get back there, and we want to get the win like the 2013 team did.”

The Wildcats (12-9-1) entered the playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 4 seed. They beat Mars, 5-4, in a play-in game and upended Western Conference top seed Moon, 6-3, in the quarterfinals. Quaker Valley (13-9-0) was the West's No. 3 seed.

“We're excited. What a game! We knew it was going to be a tough one. Everyone did well. It was a total team effort,” Latrobe coach Josh Werner said. “No one thought we'd be here right now. We're kind of using that to our advantage. No one (around the league) believes in these kids except for the coaches and those in the locker room. We knew we could make a run at this thing and knew we had to play consistent.

“It's a great opportunity for these kids. Last year, we graduated the last kids to play in the last Penguins Cup for Latrobe. These kids have never been to a Penguins Cup. It's been a great journey, and we have one more to go.”

Rossi got things going for the Wildcats when he found the back of the net 4 minutes, 2 seconds into the game. That gave him goals in all three of Latrobe's Penguins Cup games so far. He scored 4:50 into the quarterfinal win over Moon, as well.

“To get that first one was nice,” Werner said. “We knew what to expect coming in, and we just dug a little deeper.”

Quaker Valley tied it on Ben Kuzma's wraparound goal 6:38 into the game and posted a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal.

Latrobe's Cole Novak got it back 47 seconds later. After the puck ricocheted off the end boards toward the near post, a swarm of Quakers and Wildcats collided and battled for the puck. Novak knocked it across the line to tie the game at 2.

Latrobe struck again 23 seconds later. Cory Gates broke past a Quaker Valley defender at the far faceoff circle, cut across the slot and flipped a shot into the net with 4:50 left.

“That was huge to capitalize on opportunities. We wanted to be sure that, when we earned those opportunities, we cashed in on them,” Werner said. “I think that's what got us here — we've done that in big games. These kids deserve this win.”

The Wildcats made it 4-2 with a Jarred Stein goal 2:09 into the third. Brantley Miller pushed the advantage to 5-2 just 1:02 later when he gathered a rebound and roofed it into the net. Greg Ferri added another insurance goal with 3:31 left, and the Quakers tallied a late power-play goal.

“Scoring early in the third was huge. They couldn't come back from that,” Rossi said. “We just had to keep dumping the puck in, getting to it and playing like we do.”

Latrobe hopes to keep the momentum going in the Penguins Cup championship game.”

“We've worked so hard this year and we've been in so many close games that we knew the effort it'd take to get there,” Werner said. “These kids dug deep and earned this win.”

“We're all clicking right now,” Rossi added. “We're getting goals from guys who don't usually score, too, which is nice. We just want to keep it rolling.”

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.