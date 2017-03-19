Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hockey

Hampton hockey looks to future after 1st-round exit

Devon Moore | Sunday, March 19, 2017, 10:51 p.m.

Though the season didn't end for Hampton hockey the way it wanted it to, there was plenty to be pleased about for the perennial PIHL playoff program.

The Talbots lost a first-round hearbreaker to Quaker Valley, 5-4, in the AA playoffs. It was the kind of high-scoring hockey Hampton had been known for all year, but the inability to keep pucks out of the net finally caught up with them.

“Anytime you don't win another championship, it's cause for disappointment,” said coach Dave Anderson, who led his team to a 11-5-3 record and a second-place finish in AA East.

“But we had a really good year, and our record and statistics reflected that. It really helped pave our way for the future. We had a good senior class that was very important to our program.”

The best of those seniors, captain Kody Reiser and Danny White, who led the team with 39 points, will be missed. But while the Talbots will have some points to make up for up front, the back end is almost completely spoken for.

Juniors Ryan Iversen, Jason Reinert, Justin Milchak, Roman Kaminski and Doug Wright, as well as sophomore Will Meglio will be back. Though Anderson isn't certain on any pairings, he liked what he saw as the season progressed.

“We were very young this year in terms of maturity on the defensive side,” Anderson said. “We played in some big games, tight games, situations that helped them mentally. ... We knew Quaker was gifted offensively and it would be a close game. I think that game was probably our best game of the season defensively.”

Meglio and Iverson stood out as a pair near the end, and Reinert was the only defenseman used on the power play.

At goaltender, the team graduates Kameron Bott, but freshman Jake McGee, who split time this season, will take the reins. The backup situation is fluid as last year's backup, Connor Andrews, may be returning.

“We have a good group of JV goaltenders,” Anderson said. “I have full confidence in Jake.”

Offensively, the biggest question of the offseason is whether sophomore Justin Adamski, who played only 12 of 19 games and led the team in points per game, will try his hand at junior hockey. The Talbots went through something similar this year, losing Justin Weinbrenner to the Tier 1 Pens Elite Team.

“I thought it was a joke he didn't make the (PIHL AA All-Star) team,” Anderson said. “If he does come back, he leads those underclassmen.”

Additionally, Michael Orban, who finished just outside the top 25 in AA in points with 24, and junior Ryan Bates, who Anderson describes as a physical, gritty forward with great leadership ability, will try to fill the scoresheet at forward.

“Michael was a standout,” Anderson said. “Played on special teams and was on the first line by the end of the year with Danny and Justin. I knew he was talented and had some ability, but I wasn't sure how good he really was. He proved himself being one of the top players on the team.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

