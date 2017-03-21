Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hockey

Franklin Regional tops Indiana to claim 2nd straight Penguins Cup title

Joe Sager | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 8:27 p.m.
Franklin Regional poses with the trophy after beating Indiana in the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship game Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
Franklin Regional's Cameron Huffman beats Indiana's Madison Barker during the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship game Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
Franklin Regional team captain Justin Gismondi celebrates after beating Indiana during the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship game Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
Franklin Regional's Oldrich Virag celebrates his goal against Indiana during the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship game Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
Indiana's Aaron Burkhart jumps into the arms of Tyler Mulac after his goal against Franklin Regional during the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship game Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
Franklin Regional's Thomas Rafferty takes out Indiana's Mitchell Lewis during the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship game Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
Franklin Regional's Jamie Mauro (12) and Nick Carretta watch as Cameron Huffman's shot beats Indiana's Madison Barker during the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship game Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
Franklin Regional's Mathieu Silva celebrates with Cameron Huffman after Huffman's goal against Indiana during the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship game Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
Franklin Regional celebrates with Mathieu Silva after his goal against Indiana during the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship game Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
Franklin Regional goaltender Daniel Soltesz makes a save against Indiana during the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship game Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
Franklin Regional's Jamie Mauro celebrates with Justin Gismondi after Gismondi's goal against Indiana during the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship game Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
Franklin Regional's Mathieu Silva celebrates his goal against Indiana during the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship game Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
Franklin Regional Justin Gismondi celetates with students after scoring against Indiana during the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship game Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

It's no secret Olda Virag, Jamie Mauro and Nick Carretta score a majority of Franklin Regional's goals.

They don't mind sharing, though.

Five different Panthers scored and the first line of Virag, Mauro and Carretta combined for 10 points Tuesday in the team's 6-1 win over Indiana in the PIHL Class A Penguins Cup championship game at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

“It's an unreal experience to win,” Virag said. “It was good to see that everybody contributed and everyone was putting in everything they could.”

It marks the second Penguins Cup championship in as many years for Franklin Regional (20-1-0), which beat South Fayette, 4-1, last season.

“It was pretty sweet winning the first one last year. This feeling is unmatched — even if you go to nationals with a travel team or something,” Panthers senior captain Justin Gismondi said. “To be playing in front of your school and everyone you know — friends, family — it's just an unreal feeling.”

The Panthers earned another shot at Bayard Rustin, which won its fifth Flyers Cup title in the past seven years. The teams meet at noon Saturday at RMU Island Sports Center for the state championship. The Golden Knights beat Franklin Regional, 6-0, in last year's Pennsylvania Cup game at Penn State.

“Unfinished business,” Gismondi said. “We're looking forward to it.”

“We wanted to get them again and see what we can do,” Virag said. “We'll give everything we have and try to win. States is the ultimate goal.”

Virag led the offensive attack with a pair of goals, while Mathieu Sliva, Cameron Huffman, Carretta and Gismondi all scored.

“We definitely had some people producing that we really didn't call upon in the regular season, which definitely helped,” Gismondi said. “Coming into the game, we knew our offensive firepower would carry us through. We told them to be a little aggressive up there with the puck and pound pucks on the net. It worked well.”

The Panthers' defense, which was shaky in two of its last three outings, rebounded after giving up four goals in a 6-4 semifinal win over Thomas Jefferson. The team was on pace to set a PIHL regular-season record for goals allowed, but it gave up five in a surprising 5-1 loss to Bishop McCort to close the schedule. That left Franklin Regional with 17 goals against. The 2005-06 Mt. Lebanon team, which won Pens Cup and state titles in Class 3A, allowed 13.

“Last game, we had to rely on a couple different defensemen. I was still injured, and we had some call-ups playing. I definitely enjoyed being back for this game,” Gismondi said. “The entire defensive corps today, including the forwards backchecking and picking up guys in the high slot and on the backdoor, they were just on top of their game.”

Franklin Regional took a 2-0 lead after the first and went up 3-0 early in the second. The Little Indians (17-5-0) broke the shutout 9 minutes, 55 seconds into the second when Aaron Burkhart scored, but the Panthers answered 12 seconds later on Carretta's goal.

“I think me, Nick and Jamie mesh well together. I love playing with those two guys,” Virag said. “Every time we give one up, we want to go out there and get one to change the momentum again. We worked hard together all season. It was a great experience to see it all pay off.”

Gismondi gave the team a 5-1 edge after two periods. Virag capped the scoring with a power-play goal 10:33 into the third.

Dan Soltesz stopped 25 shots to earn the win in goal.

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.

