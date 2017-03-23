Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hockey

Franklin Regional hockey takes another shot at state gold

Joe Sager | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 4:48 p.m.

Updated 5 minutes ago

With its second Penguins Cup championship secured, Franklin Regional's hockey team has one thing left on its mind — a state championship.

Actually, it's a thought that's been lurking in the players' minds after last year's 6-0 loss to Bayard Rustin in the Pennsylvania Cup game at Penn State.

Saturday at noon, the Panthers (20-1-0) get another shot at the Golden Knights for the Class A state title at RMU Island Sports Center. Penguins Cup champs Plum (Class AA) and Peters Township (Class AAA) will be in action as well.

“Unfinished business,” Panthers senior captain Justin Gismondi said. “We're looking forward to it.”

Bayard Rustin captured its fifth Flyers Cup in the past seven years. The Golden Knights are going for their fourth state crown in a row and fifth in nine years. However, they nearly had their season ended in the Flyers Cup. The squad needed four overtimes to defeat West Chester East, 3-2. It was the longest game in Flyers Cup history. Bayard Rustin goaltender Jason Grande made 60 saves in that contest and was named the Flyers Cup MVP.

Nevertheless, Franklin Regional is looking forward to battling the Golden Knights again.

“We wanted to get them again and see what we can do,” Franklin Regional's Olda Virag said. “We'll give everything we have and try to win. States is the ultimate goal.”

The first line of Jamie Mauro, Nick Carretta and Virag helped power the Panthers to last year's Penguins Cup and state championship appearance — the first in program history. The three are back again and even more productive.

In the regular season, Mauro led Franklin Regional with 34 goals and 60 points. Virag was next with 20 goals and 55 points, while Carretta had 17 goals and 45. Virag (6, 10), Mauro (4, 10) and Carretta (3, 8) have been producing in the postseason, as well.

“I think me, Nick and Jamie mesh well together. I love playing with those two guys,” Virag said.

The Panthers have a shown a balance on the scoresheet, too. Five different players found the back of the net in a 6-1 win over Indiana in the Penguins Cup championship.

“It was good to see that everybody contributed and everyone was putting in everything they could,” Virag said.

Franklin Regional outscored its three postseason opponents 18-5. The Panthers hope to keep the offense and defense going against Bayard Rustin.

“To win again is a great feeling, but we're not done,” Franklin Regional coach Brian Kurtz said. “We won last year and we were satisfied with that, but, with this team, it's unfinished business and we have a greater goal, and that's to win a state championship.”

Borriello powering Plum

Plum is in the Pennsylvania Cup for the first time since 1989 when it captured the program's only Class A state championship.

The Mustangs (19-2-1) take on Downingtown East at 2:30 p.m. for the AA crown.

The team will look to Anthony Borriello, their senior captain, to help lead the way. He scored his second hat trick in as many games in a 6-1 win over Latrobe in the Penguins Cup championship. He netted three in a 5-2 semifinal triumph over Hempfield.

The Cougars claimed their second Flyers Cup in three years with an 8-3 win over William Tennent, which last won the Flyers Cup in 1989 as well, but in Class AAA.

Another upset for Peters Township?

Peters Township completed its improbable run to the Penguins Cup championship with a 5-2 win over top-seeded Central Catholic. The sixth-seeded Indians knocked off third-seeded Canon-McMillan in the quarterfinals and second-seeded North Allegheny in the semifinals.

During the regular season, Peters Township (13-8-2) went a combined 0-5-1 against those teams.

Now, the Indians turn their attention to Holy Ghost Prep for a 5 p.m. battle in Class AAA. The Firebirds (22-2-1) won their second Flyers Cup title in three seasons. They claimed the state title in 2015.

Joe Sager is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.