Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hockey

Shaler hockey focuses on improving decisions

Josh Rizzo | Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler goalie Wyatt Wolf stretches before practice Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Alpha Ice Arena.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler goalie Wyatt Wolf stretches before practice Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Alpha Ice Arena.
Shaler goalie Wyatt Wolf makes a save during practice Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Alpha Ice Arena.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler goalie Wyatt Wolf makes a save during practice Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Alpha Ice Arena.
Shaler's Mitchel Fuchs prepares for the upcoming 2017 season Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Alpha Ice Arena.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler's Mitchel Fuchs prepares for the upcoming 2017 season Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Alpha Ice Arena.
Shaler center Zach Sarnowski competes during practice Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Alpha Ice Arena.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler center Zach Sarnowski competes during practice Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Alpha Ice Arena.
Shaler right wing Mitchel Fuchs competes during practice Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Alpha Ice Arena.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler right wing Mitchel Fuchs competes during practice Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Alpha Ice Arena.
Shaler left wing Cam Wycich competes during practice Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Alpha Ice Arena.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler left wing Cam Wycich competes during practice Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Alpha Ice Arena.
Shaler head coach Steve Stayduhar watches over practice Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Alpha Ice Arena.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler head coach Steve Stayduhar watches over practice Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Alpha Ice Arena.

Updated 12 minutes ago

Before the Shaler hockey team played Latrobe Oct. 23, first-year Titans coach Steve Stayduhar mapped out every goal scored against them in the first three games.

A pattern began to emerge. When Shaler gave up goals, it was because of bad decision-making, which contributed to an 0-3 start.

Despite being outshot 38-25 by the Wildcats, the Titans (1-3) picked up their first PIHL Class AA win. Shaler, which played Hempfield Monday in a game that ended too late for this edition, still is figuring out things.

“Every single one, you can attribute it to one or two different guys not doing what they were supposed to do,” Stayduhar said. “The good news is, when we correct that we're in business because we aren't giving up many scoring chances. We're making two or three mistakes a game, and they end up in the back of the net.”

Two of Shaler's losses came despite the Titans getting more shots on goal. Upper St. Clair and Penn-Trafford were outshot by Shaler, 47-39 and 29-17, respectively.

“We outshot our opponents pretty good the first three games. We couldn't get a break,” Stayduhar said. “The one we got outshot, we scored more goals.”

Against Latrobe, the Titans broke through for a season-high five goals, including three in the first period. Mitchel Fuchs, Michell Werry, Cameron Wycich and Blake Kucharski (two) each scored for Shaler.

It's the start of what Stayduhar hopes will be a potent offense. In the previous three games, Shaler had been shut out once by Baldwin and scored three apiece in the other two games.

“Keep working on getting quality shots,” Stayduhar said. “We don't have a scoring chance this year off the goalie's pads, getting him down and getting a rebound.”

Playing with Wycich and Zach Sarnowski has helped put Fuchs in good position. Fuchs, who finished with 32 points (18 goals and 14 assists), leads the Titans with five points (four, one) this season.

“He's one of our best skill players on the team,” Stayduhar said. “He's on a line with Sarnowski and Wycich. They move the puck well.”

Continuing to shore up the defense will be key if the Titans want to make a run at another playoff bid.

Stayduhar feels Shaler goaltender Wyatt Wolf, who is 1-3 with a 4.25 goals-against average, is off to a strong start.

He would like to be able to focus solely on goals the Titans score.

Rather than the ones that end up in their own net.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.