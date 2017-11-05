Strong line combinations powering Pine-Richland attack

As coach Jim Black expected coming into this season, the Pine-Richland hockey team is displaying offensive firepower early in the 2017 campaign.

So far, the Rams (2-1-1) are utilizing a strong scoring attack that has racked up a PIHL Class AA-leading 25 goals. The next-most-prolific offense in Class AA, Upper St. Clair, has scored 22 goals despite having played two more games.

While the team's offensive performances has lived up to Black's standards, he said the Rams have to make adjustments if they want to continue their winning ways.

“We got some snipers that can put the puck in the net, and we have some really good line combinations that have seemed to work well for us so far,” Black said. “We just have to work throughout the season to figure out a way to keep that goals-against down.

“We have two solid goaltenders and good defensemen, so it's not a reflection on them. The whole team has to buy in. It's a five-man unit out there for us that has to work to help keep the puck out of our net.”

Black said high-risk plays and the ensuing turnovers that result from them has been the Rams' Achilles heel on offense.

On the other hand, one of the team's main strengths appears to be the play of Nicholas Lindauer, who leads the team in goals (8) and assists (5).

“You can really see the maturity this year in Nick and his game. That line he's on, they really like playing with each other. He's got Will Studt with him, and Jared Eggert on the wing, so they create a lot of offense,” Black said.

“They do a good job of possessing the puck. They're three different types of players, but they complement each other well. From that standpoint, it's a fun line to watch.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.