Hockey

Westmoreland high school roundup: Hempfield tops Franklin Regional in PIHL matchup

Staff Reports | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 10:06 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Hempfield scored three unanswered goals in the second period to secure a 5-2 win over Franklin Regional in a PIHL Class AA game Monday night at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.

Jared Gerger scored twice and had an assist, and Jacob Anderson, Christian Konieczka and Kane Mills also scored for Hempfield (5-0).

Franklin Regional (3-2) was led by Nicholas Carretta, who had two goals, and Mathieu Sliva, who had two assists.

Latrobe 5, Hampton 3 — Gregory Ferri had two goals and two assists, and Paxton Knupp had two assists as Latrobe (3-3) won a PIHL Class AA game. Cole Novak, Jared Schimizzi and Lane Ruffner added goals for the IceCats, who scored three times in the third period to seal the win.

