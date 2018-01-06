Thomas Jefferson hockey looks forward to 2nd half

Thomas Jefferson's varsity hockey team opened the new year with a 9-2 overall record, good for fourth place in the PIHL Class A division.

Bishop McCort and Meadville were tied for the top spot with 24 points, followed by West Allegheny (22) and TJ (18).

“The second half should be really challenging for our team,” coach Bill Crousey said. “Out of the nine games remaining, six of them are against very good teams. We will learn a lot about our team in the second half. Hopefully, we continue to improve and play our best hockey.

“We have been working on team defense and shot selection. Early in the year, we were settling for shots from the outside when there were better options. This led to quick turnovers and opposing teams with an easy exit from their own zone. The last few games, we have gotten better at choosing the best option. While doing that, the team has steadily improved because more players are in position to help support the puck. If we can continue to improve on those two things, we have a chance for strong second half.”

The Jaguars' leading scorers consisted of forward Hayden Hintemeyer, with 10 goals and 11 assists; and defenseman Breandan Crousey, with seven goals and 12 assists.

Other leading offensive players included forwards Matt Krieger and Jimmy Rimsky, with eight goals apiece; forward Kevin Koett (seven goals) and forward Joey Oliver (six goals).

Goaltender Luke Ripepi had a 9-2 record with a 2.55 goals-against average, .897 save percentage and one shutout.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.