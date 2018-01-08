Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hockey

Sewickley Academy scores early, often in win against Deer Lakes

Michael Love
Michael Love | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 11:06 p.m.
Deer Lakes no. 99 Shane Miller checks Sewickley Academy's no. 15 Andrew Beck into the boards for the puck in the second period of the game on Monday, January 8, 2018. Sewickely defeated Deer Lakes 8-3.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes no. 99 Shane Miller checks Sewickley Academy's no. 15 Andrew Beck into the boards for the puck in the second period of the game on Monday, January 8, 2018. Sewickely defeated Deer Lakes 8-3.
Deer Lakes no. 95 Christopher Rudy attempts to poke away a shot by Sewickley no. 2 Jack Duggan in the second period of the game on Monday, January 8, 2018. Sewickely defeated Deer Lakes 8-3.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes no. 95 Christopher Rudy attempts to poke away a shot by Sewickley no. 2 Jack Duggan in the second period of the game on Monday, January 8, 2018. Sewickely defeated Deer Lakes 8-3.
Deer Lakes no. 36 Ryan Murdock carries the puck to the net in the third period of the game against Sewickley Academy on Monday, January, 8, 2018. Sewickely Academy defeated Deer Lakes 8-3.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes no. 36 Ryan Murdock carries the puck to the net in the third period of the game against Sewickley Academy on Monday, January, 8, 2018. Sewickely Academy defeated Deer Lakes 8-3.
Deer Lakes no. 11 Dylan George has a look of defeat after a missed goal attempt in the third period of the game against Sewickley Academy on Monday, January 8, 2018.
Michael Swensen | Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes no. 11 Dylan George has a look of defeat after a missed goal attempt in the third period of the game against Sewickley Academy on Monday, January 8, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Deer Lakes hockey team hoped to improve its playoff positioning in PIHL Class A Monday when it hosted Sewickley Academy at Frozen Pond in Valencia.

The Lancers built momentum before the holiday break with a big win over Blackhawk and were looking for a good start to 2018.

But the visiting Panthers had other ideas. They jumped out to a big first-period lead — Sewickley Academy scored on its first five shots — en route to an 8-3 victory.

“We just told the guys to stay positive after the first period and keep hustling, and they did that,” Deer Lakes coach Todd Luniewski said. “We came back and played even in the second and third periods. We generated some nice scoring chances. They never gave up.”

The flu bug hit several Lancers players over the past several days, and Luniewski said they were battling the effects in Monday's game.

“We had taped water bottles for the ones who have been sick and untaped ones for the other guys,” Luniewski said.

“But there are no excuses. The guys fought hard with all they had. Sewickley is a good team with a lot of talented skaters.”

Regular starting goaltender Christian Long missed the game because of the flu. Brandon Loncaric played in his second game of the season and made 13 saves on 21 shots.

“We told Brandon to keep his head, keep focused and stay positive,” Luniewski said. “After the first period, I thought he did well. He made some nice saves after he settled in. He hadn't played in a while.”

Deer Lakes fell to 6-6 and remained at 12 points in the standings, tied with Norwin and Kiski Area for 11th place. The top 12 teams qualify for the Penguins Cup playoffs in Class A.

Norwin (6-7) was scheduled to play Monday, but the Knights' game with Wheeling Park was postponed because of inclement weather.

Kiski (6-7) lost to South Fayette, 5-2, on Monday.

Deer Lakes has eight games remaining in the regular season, and the home stretch continues next Monday at Wheeling Central Catholic.

“Nothing has changed for us,” Luniewski said. “We wanted this one, but we are still looking to win some hockey games and getting up in a solid playoff spot. We're on the edge, so we have to keep fighting the rest of the way. But the guys are excited to see what we can do.”

Sewickley Academy improved to 9-3 and moved into a four-way tie for fourth place with Indiana, Thomas Jefferson and Westmont Hilltop.

“We had talked about getting a little quicker start in games, and I was pleased we were able to do that (Monday),” Panthers coach Chris Chiusano said. “We knew we weren't facing their top goalie, but we still were able to do some nice things to put Deer Lakes on its heels.”

Michael Hertzberg tallied a natural hat trick in the first period and added scores on the power play and shorthanded to finish with five goals. He has 21 goals this season.

Matthew Hajdukiewicz added two goals in the first, and Ben Mohan scored early in the third period as the Panthers built a 7-0 lead.

Deer Lakes, which finished with a 28-21 shot advantage, got on the board with 6 minutes, 46 seconds left in the third as Pietro Porco scored on a booming shot near the blue line off an assist from Shane Miller.

The Lancers, who had 22 shots combined in the second and third periods, added two more goals as Porco and Dylan George found the back of the net. Miller, Camden Smith and Luke Norkus provided assists on those scores.

Miller's two assists give him a team-best 11 for the season.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.