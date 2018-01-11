Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hockey

Plum grads gather for annual alumni hockey game

Michael Love
Michael Love | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
Plum's Anthony Borriello celebrates with Nolan Puhala after Puhala's goal aginst Downingtown East during the class AA Pennsylvania Cup Championship Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Island Sports Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Plum's Anthony Borriello celebrates with Nolan Puhala after Puhala's goal aginst Downingtown East during the class AA Pennsylvania Cup Championship Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Island Sports Center.

Updated 9 hours ago

A tradition spanning two decades continued Dec. 29 as more than 30 Plum High School graduates and Mustang ice hockey alumni gathered at Pittsburgh Ice Arena in New Kensington for the annual Plum alumni hockey game.

Even organizer Dom Borriello, president of the Plum High School hockey organization, said the alumni game has evolved into a more competitive outing in recent years with many of the younger alumni having continued their playing careers at the college level. The players return home for the holiday break in game and playing shape.

“A core group of guys stay connected and want to come back year in and year out,” Borriello said.

“There are always an influx of younger players with each graduating class.”

Eleven players graduated from last year's Penguins Cup Class AA championship team that went on to finish as the state runner-up.

Several of those players, including Anthony Borriello, Nolan Puhala, Dillon Joyce, Max Mastermonico, Elliot Peterman, Ryan Mascaro and Ryan Loebig, were in attendance and played in the game.

Puhala, Joyce, Mastermonico, Mascaro and 2016 Plum graduate Nathan Puhala play for Robert Morris' club hockey organization.

Loebig is a member of Pitt's Division I team, and Anthony Borriello is on the Division III club team at Pitt-Johnstown.

“It's really nice to have them get together and share memories of their time playing at Plum,” Dom Borriello said.

Dom Borriello said that when the players came out of the locker room for the game, the teams gradually split into groups with the older alumni on one side against the younger alumni group.

The more tenured group picked up a 10-5 victory.

“It was another fun event,” Dom Borriello said.

Many of the older alumni, he added, have put together a more senior edition of the alumni game that also takes place over the holiday break at Center Ice Arena in Delmont.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.