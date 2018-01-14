Hampton hockey making PIHL playoff push

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After a winter break, Hampton hockey came out re-energized in January.

The team collected five of six possible points in the first three games of the new year, and, with a 18 points, the Talbots are within striking distance of first-place Armstrong (20 points) in the Class AA North/West Divison.

At 7-2-3 with a shootout loss, the Talbots have shown coach Dave Anderson some positive signs since a tough loss to Shaler before the break.

“We probably shouldn't have lost that,” he said. “We let them back in the game. The way we lost that game and the things that kind of took place, that may have been the wakeup call we needed.”

With the final playoff push approaching, Hampton's 10 seniors want to go out as winners. Anderson said if the offense jells at the right time, it would be a boon, considering the defense and goaltending has looked Penguin Cup-worthy.

As of Sunday, the team allowed 37 goals total — the best in Class AA. It's a major flip for a team that nearly led AA in scoring last season but struggled at times on defense.

While the senior-laden defense has been stout this season, Hampton's success partially can be attributed to the emergence of one goalie and the continued development of another. Senior Connor Andrews and sophomore Jake McGee have made the most of their opportunities.

Andrews is 5-1 with a sparkling 2.01 goals-against average, which leads AA. McGee is 2-1 with a 2.75 GAA — good enough for third.

“It's been absolutely phenomenal this year,” senior captain Ryan Bates said of the goaltending and defense. “I think everyone has confidence they will stay strong back there and make some wicked saves. The defense has been phenomenal also. They're comfortable in their spots. They make the whole system work.”

And the offense appears to be coming around.

Michael Orban keads the Talbots with 19 points and 10 assists. But talented junior Justin Adamski is finding his game. He had a hat trick in an overtime loss to Baldwin on Jan. 11 and leads the team with 10 goals.

“I think the confidence he's gaining is going to transfer into the other players,” Bates said of Adamski. “And hopefully it will be able to transfer into more goals.”

Other seniors have been contributing when it counts, such as forward Luke Schweer.

“He hasn't been a kid who really lit up the scoreboard,” Anderson said. “But he was steadily consistent. But where he's at now, he's scored some timely goals for us this year.”

Hampton had a marquee matchup with Armstrong on Monday, which did not end in time for this edition.

Bates said the Talbots might have been looking past Baldwin.

“The Armstrong game is huge for us,” said Bates. “One versus two in the standings … We've been looking at that game for a while. I think all the guys are ready and looking forward to playing that game.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.