Pivarnik adds scoring punch for Norwin hockey

When his season ended with the Esmark Stars club hockey team last year, Mason Pivarnik decided to take a break from the travel circuit and turned his focus on playing for Norwin.

The Knights are happy to have him in the fold.

In his first season with Norwin, Pivarnik has a team-best 14 goals entering Monday and has been one of the key contributors who has helped put the team in position to make a run at the postseason.

Pivarnik has recorded at least a point in 11 of Norwin's 13 games and has scored a goal in 10 of them. He has a pair of hat tricks, the first coming against Freeport on Oct. 12 and another Nov. 13 against Greensburg Salem.

The Knights were 6-7 in PIHL Class A entering Monday and in a three-way tie for 13th, one point behind Chartiers Valley and Wheeling Catholic for the final playoff berth.

“I didn't know what to expect coming in, but I just went in with confidence and to try and help the team win,” said Pivarnik, a sophomore forward. “I knew some of these guys from school at a personal level, and there were two or three guys that I had played with in travel hockey that I am really close with. Outside of that I've bonded pretty well with everyone else on the team.”

One player he didn't know before joining the Knights was senior captain Bryce Hegedus. The pair has become familiar with each other after Norwin coach Dennis Tokarski put them on the same line to start the season.

Hegedus and Pivarnik clicked instantly, and it reflects in their point totals. Hegedus leads the team with 23 points, and Pivarnik has 22.

“Playing together helps both of us out with him feeding off me and me feeding of him,” Pivarnik said. “He's fast going into the zone, and it helps both of us produce.”

There were benefits to playing a travel schedule with Esmark, but Pivarnik has enjoyed his time with Norwin. He said after the season he will re-evaluate whether to play club hockey again.

“It seemed like last year we were packing a suitcase one weekend and then doing it again the next weekend,” Pivarnik said. “The season seemed to fly by because we were always traveling. It was a good experience though, going to different places. Getting to play against some of the best of the best was pretty cool.”

Tokarski has complemented Pivarnik's speed and skill as a part of helping revitalize the program, which won only seven games in the previous four years.

Norwin started the season 6-3 but has dropped its last four contests, losing to South Park, Thomas Jefferson, Chartiers Valley and West Allegheny.

The Knights have upcoming games with Indiana and Meadville, which are near the top of the Class A standings. They also have crucial games with Deer Lakes and Kiski Area, the teams they are tied with in the standings. Greensburg Central Catholic also remains on the schedule.

Norwin had a game scheduled at Wheeling Park on Dec. 8, but it was postponed because of weather. A makeup date has not been announced.

With only four points separating seven teams battling for four playoff spots, every point will be critical down the stretch.

“We started off the season with a win and that sparked from there. Knowing they've had troubles in the past, I think it set off a mindset that we can do this,” Pivarnik said “We're in a bit of a midseason slump right now, and hopefully we can get back on track in these next couple games.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer.