Hockey

Gateway hockey alumni winter event helps connect past with present

Michael Love
Michael Love | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 6:57 p.m.

The Gateway ice hockey organization has fielded teams for more than 40 years.

The 1975-76 team was honored and enshrined by the Gateway Sports Hall of Fame in early November for winning 20 games, capturing the WPIHL championship and earning a trip to the state-title game at the Civic Arena.

More than a dozen players from that team reunited to celebrate that historic season.

An annual reunion late last month also brought past Gators players together.

Several dozen gathered at Center Ice Arena in Delmont to reminisce about past accomplishments and recognize this year's three inductees into the Gateway Hockey Alumni Honor Roll.

The 10th class to secure its place on the honor roll featured Dan Hestin (Class of 1991), Bob Kokal (Class of 1985) and Kevin Zieglar (Class of 1992).

The on-ice induction ceremony preceded the annual Black-White alumni game where players from three decades laced up their skates and put their skills on display in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.

Several members of the current Gateway team joined the alumni game this year, event organizer Stefan Biancaniello said, with the mission of increasing contact between the alumni and current program.

The process for selecting the alumni honor roll inductees is a five-month process that begins with a nomination-ballot vote open from June 15 to Aug. 15.

The top five advance on to an election ballot from Aug. 15 to Oct. 15. The top three from that second ballot form the induction class.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

