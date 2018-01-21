Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hockey

Pine-Richland hockey trio heading to All-Star game

Kevin Lohman | Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 6:39 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

The Pine-Richland hockey team has been battling its way to success this season, going 7-4-2 in PIHL Class AA as it readies for the home stretch.

Three Rams players —Will Studt, Nicholas Lindauer and Daniel Stauffer—were selected for the PIHL Class AA All-Star game, which is 2:45 p.m. Sunday at Robert Morris' Island Sports Center.

This will be Studt's second straight PIHL All-Star game appearance (he was a Class AAA choice last season). The junior forward leads the Rams in points (24) and assists (13) for an offense that has the third-most goals in Class AA.

“Will's done a fantastic job this year of really focusing on the game and not letting the little things that opponents do to him get under his skin,” Pine-Richland coach Jim Black said. “Will and I had a talk about that at the beginning of the year, but it's just more his own maturity showing through.

“He's really just come to play each and every single game for us. It's been exciting to watch, and it's exciting to see that he's being rewarded and that his hard work is paying off.”

Lindauer, another junior, has nine goals and 20 points, including two power-play goals and a short-handed score.

“He's just an all-around player,” Black said.

“The experience he got last year has really paid off for this year, where he's comfortable out there now with every shift. He can control the play and really make his linemates better players. As a second-year guy at the varsity level, he just continues to contribute in a big way.”

Stauffer, a sophomore goalie, missed a month with an injury but has come back strong with an .888 save percentage. He has surrendered 23 goals in eight games.

“Dan has done a great job coming in,” Black said. “He brings a calmness to the team. He's a kid that can make the big save for you and really keep you in the game. He's just not one to get rattled. He doesn't let a goal bother him. He maintains great focus.

“When you have a guy back there at the goaltending position that is calm and confident, the team plays differently in front of you. They're not worried about making mistakes, so they don't make as many mistakes. They know Dan can make the big save for them, so they can just go out there and play their game.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.