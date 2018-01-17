Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Hockey

PIHL releases all-star rosters for Jan. 28 games

Michael Love
Michael Love | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 9:39 p.m.
Burrell's Logan Schoepf celebrates his first goal with Tyler Stewart during their game against Connellsville Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at Pittsburgh Ice Arena.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 7 hours ago

The four PIHL all-star games will be Jan. 28 at Robert Morris University's Island Sports Center, and the rosters for those contests were released Wednesday evening.

The Division 2 game kicks everything off at 10:45 a.m., and Class A will take to the ice at 12:45 p.m.

Class AA continues the quadrupleheader at 2:45, and AAA caps the day at 4:45.

PIHL All-Star Game Rosters

Class AAA

Team Blue

Forwards

Donavan Cullen, sr., Cathedral Prep; Jacob Emerson, sr., Cathedral Prep; Jimmy Sturm, jr., Cathedral Prep; Jacob Kruszewski, so., Cathedral Prep; Hunter Mueller, sr., Seneca Valley; Gio Sarachine, sr., Seneca Valley; Michael Spokane, so., Seneca Valley; Aaron Miller, sr., North Allegheny; Hayden Shimko, jr., North Allegheny; Joseph Costa, fr., Plum; Anthony Adamski, jr., Plum; Trevor Gilliland, sr., Butler

Defense

Patrick Kelly, jr., Cathedral Prep; Bernardo Vieira, sr., North Allegheny; Tyler Duderstadt, jr., North Allegheny; Noah Watkiss, sr., Seneca Valley; Bryce Korner, sr., Seneca Valley; Connor Bachman, jr., Butler

Goalies

Nick Dinner, sr., Cathedral Prep; Ryan Heil, sr., North Allegheny; Logan Johnson, sr., Seneca Valley

Coaches

Anthony Raco, Seneca Valley; Mike Bagnato, North Allegheny

Team White

Forwards

Conner Gielarowski, sr., Peters Twp; Calvin Raymore, sr., Peters Twp; Conrad Deemer, sr., Peters Twp; Christian Stewart, sr., Canon-MacMillan; Josh Hrip, so., Canon-MacMillan; JC Bele, jr., Bethel Park; Wyatt George, jr., Mt. Lebanon; Griffin Erdely, jr., Mt. Lebanon; Anthony Sandora, jr., Mt. Lebanon; Giovanni Palombo, so., Central Catholic; Brian Frevogel, sr., Central Catholic; Mac Martin, sr., Central Catholic

Defense

Mitchell Creehan, sr., Peters Twp; Jay Oravetz, sr., Canon-MacMillan; Johnny McDonald, jr., Canon-MacMillan; Frankie Rotello, sr., Canon-MacMillan; Vince Vituccio, jr., Bethel Park; Zach Rudoy, sr., Mt. Lebanon

Goalies

Adam Ulan, sr., Peters Twp; Nate Cava, sr., Central Catholic; Nic Guimond, jr., Bethel Park

Coaches

Rick Tingle, Peters Twp; Gary Klapkowski, Mt. Lebanon

Class AA

Team Blue (South/East)

Forwards

Ross Zofcin, jr., Baldwin; Olda Virag, jr., Franklin Regional; Nicholas Carretta, sr., Franklin Regional; Mathieu Silva, so., Franklin Regional; JT Schimizzi, sr., Latrobe; Brantley Miller, sr., Latrobe; Jared Gerger, jr., Hempfield; Gavin Patrick, jr., Penn-Trafford; Cameron Wycich, sr., Shaler; Mitchell Fuchs, sr., Shaler; Quinn Giacobbe, jr., Upper St. Clair; Devin Roerich, jr., St. Clair

Defense

Dan Figura, sr., Baldwin; Thomas Rafferty, sr., Franklin Regional; Ethan Yohe, sr., Franklin Regional; Blake Rossi, sr., Latrobe; Trent Grey, sr., Hempfield; Mike Daley, sr., Upper St. Clair

Goalies

Daniel Soltesz, jr., Franklin Regional; Nolan Ferree, sr., Hempfield; Cole Shannon, jr., Baldwin

Coaches

Joshua Werner, Latrobe; Denny Zeravica, Hempfield

Team White (North/West)

Forwards

Zachary Kutch, sr., Armstrong; Jace Rearic, jr., Armstrong; Nicholas Benvenuti, sr., Armstrong; William Studt, jr., Pine-Richland; Nicholas Lindauer, jr., Pine-Richland; Will Scurci, sr., Mars; Ryan Quinn, sr., Quaker Valley; Ricardo Fernandez, sr., Quaker Valley; Michael Orban, jr., Hampton; Justin Adamski, jr., Hampton; Dustin Geregach, so., Montour; Ryan Eisel, jr., Montour

Defense

Jacob Gross, sr., Armstrong; Patrick Roach, sr., Mars; Matter Berner, sr., North Hills; Liam O'Neill, jr., North Hills; Jason Reinert, sr., Hampton; Alex Ritz, sr., Quaker Valley

Goalies

Philip Gagne, so., Quaker Valley; Connor Andrews, sr., Hampton; Daniel Stauffer, so., Pine-Richland

Coaches

Lee Grafton, Armstrong; Kevin Quinn, Quaker Valley

Class A

Team Blue

Forwards

Nolan Sarnowskik, so., South Fayette; Nick Frantz, jr., Meadville; Kellen Almady, jr., West Allegheny; Jacob Gyergyo, so., West Allegheny; Chase Kelly, sr., Wheeling Catholic; Sean Steinle, sr., Blackhawk; Michael Marynchak, sr., South Park; Chase Villani, sr. Fox Chapel; Spencer Abraham, so., Wheeling Park; Shane Khrovsky, sr., Fox Chapel; Michael Hertzberg, sr., Sewickley Academy; Bryce Hegedus, sr., Norwin

Defense

Cooper LeGuard, sr., Meadville; Luke English, sr., Meadville; Nick Bandi, sr., West Allegheny; Chris Furka, sr., Wheeling Catholic; Justin Hickey, jr., South Park; Willie Doyle, jr., Fox Chapel

Goalies

Kyle Sharp, sr., South Fayette; Jeremiah Brosovic, so., West Allegheny; Cole Luther, sr., Sewickley Academy

Coaches

Jamie Plunkett, Meadville; Brian Boehm, West Allegheny

Team White

Forwards

Mike Sedlak, sr., Chartiers Valley; Ryan Murdock, sr., Deer Lakes, Matt Krieger, sr., Thomas Jefferson; Hayden Hintemeyer, jr., Thomas Jefferson; Kyle Hazelett, sr., Freeport; Michael Purazo, sr., Westmont Hilltop; Cole Berkebile, sr., Bishop McCort; Stephen Kendrish, sr., Greensburg Central Catholic; Brett Seitz, sr., Bishop McCort; Austin Lapiana, sr., Kiski Area; Garison Andolina, sr., Greensburg Salem; Tyler Barker, sr., Indiana

Defense

Trevor Stevenson, jr., Chartiers Valley; Brendan Crousey, sr., Thomas Jefferson; Slade Ohl, jr., Freeport; Colton Schafer, sr., Westmont Hilltop; Richard Phillips, sr., Bishop McCort; Mike Eisaman, sr., Kiski Area

Goalies

David Cavrak, sr., Westmont Hilltop; Cole Bradley, so., Bishop McCort; Madison Barker, jr., Indiana

Coaches

John Bradley, Bishop McCort; Jordan Haines, Indiana

Division II

Team Blue

Forwards

Ryan Brown, Jr., Connellsville; Greg Hensh, jr., Connellsville; Alex Gesk, jr., Connellsville; Tyler Stewart, so., Burrell; Dylan Zelonka, jr, Burrell; Logan Schoepf, fr., Burrell; Noah Schroeder, jr., Ringgold; Evan Eberlein, jr., Ringgold; Nathan Todd, so., Ringgold; Noah Yeardon, so., Central Valley; James Kelly-Tindall, sr., Central Valley; Quentin Smith, jr., Morgantown

Defense

Bryce Shueler, jr., Burrell; Nathan Smith, jr., Burrell; Brandon Davidson, sr., Central Valley; Curt Jena, sr., Central Valley; Travis Sipple, jr., Connellsville; Steve Ross, jr., Connellsville

Goalies

Evan Cook, so., Ringgold; Sebastian Skarzenski, so., Connellsville; Blake Moody, sr., Central Valley

Coaches

Rick Kalinowski, Ringgold; Max Rickard, Burrell

Team White

Forwards

Gavin McKain, jr., Carrick; Joseph Chopp, sr., Trinity; Jeremy Hurd, so., Trinity; Thomas Walls, jr., Kennedy Catholic; Max Hamilton sr., Kennedy Catholic; Darrin Smith, sr., Kennedy Catholic; Shawn Hytla, jr., Moon; Logan Zarin, fr., Moon; David Pawuk, so., Moon; Zachary Zapata, sr., Elizabeth Forward; Matthew Ulishney, jr., Elizabeth Forward; Joseph Goldstein, jr., Elizabeth Forward

Defense

Ryan Milani, sr., Kennedy Catholic; Cameron Pyle, sr., Kennedy Catholic; Tyler Piatt, sr., Trinity; Jeff Zick, jr., Moon; Shane Handlovitch, sr., Moon; Michael Vasko, so., Elizabeth Forward

Goalies

Lukas Konecsni, so., Moon; Carsen Burkhard, jr., Kennedy Catholic; Tyrix Barkley, sr., Elizabeth Forward

Coaches

Joe Sell, Moon; Rick Hickey, Elizabeth Forward.

