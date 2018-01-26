Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hockey

Hockey runs in blood for Thomas Jefferson's Crousey family

Ray Fisher | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Brendan Crousey (right) plays hockey for his dad, Bill, at Thomas Jefferson.
Submitted
Brendan Crousey (right) plays hockey for his dad, Bill, at Thomas Jefferson.

Updated 7 hours ago

Brendan Crousey and his dad, Bill, have a special bond.

Brendan has played hockey for most of his life, including the past four years with the Thomas Jefferson hockey team.

Bill has been involved in the sport for most of his life, including the past eight years coaching the TJ hockey team. He played hockey in high school at Steel Valley, as an amateur for the Pittsburgh Stars (now Esmark Stars), then in Pitt's club program.

Brendan, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior defenseman, was one of three TJ hockey players selected for the PIHL All-Star Game. He was named to play for Team White in the Class A game along with Jaguars forwards Matt Krieger and Hayden Hintemeyer.

“I have been invested in the sport since first grade and haven't slowed down since,” Brendan said. “My father has always been my No. 1 mentor for hockey and continues to push me as a coach as well as a dad.”

Brendan also was an all-star selection last season. In 12 games this season, he has a team-leading 16 assists to go with seven goals.

“It has been extremely gratifying to have had the opportunity to coach Brendan the past four years,” Bill said. “I will definitely miss him next year as a player. It has been pretty special to be able to share in some of his high school memories.”

Following high school, Brendan, who also plays in the 18U program in the South Hills Amateur Hockey Association, plans to attend Community College of Allegheny County. Part of his college selection process revolved around staying close to home and to his family.

The PIHL all-star games took place Jan. 28 with four games at Robert Morris' Island Sports Center.

After that, the TJ hockey team looks to winning and make noise in the PIHL playoffs.

With one game remaining (Jan. 25 against Beaver, results of which were unavailable for this edition) prior to the all-star break, the Jaguars were tied for fourth in Class A with Indiana with an 11-3 record — behind Bishop McCort, Meadville and West Allegheny.

“I fully expect my teammates and I to excel throughout the rest of the regular season and into playoffs,” Brendan said. “Our game has only gotten stronger since first coming together as a group, and I don't think we are done yet.

“We have put ourselves in a good position to potentially get a high seed going into the playoffs.

“The only way for us to achieve that goal is to play our game, which consists of hard work, skill and speed. If we can be efficient in all three (facets), I feel like we can beat anyone in the league.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.