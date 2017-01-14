Kiski School senior Goetz eager to tee it up at West Virginia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg's Mark Goetz was set to go to Methodist University in North Carolina to continue his golf career when a phone call changed everything.

A week before national signing day in November, West Virginia called to offer a scholarship to Goetz, a budding junior player and a senior at Kiski School in Saltsburg.

Goetz had just become the first Kiski School player to win the state prep school title — the PAISAA championship — and decided against offers from Rutgers and Minnesota to play at Methodist, a Division III golf power.

West Virginia knocked the ball off the tee, but Goetz quickly recovered.

“I was surprised when they called,” Goetz said of West Virginia, closer to home and a Division I program. “It was a nice opportunity for me.”

Goetz quietly has put together a decorated junior resume.

• He finished third in the Northern Junior this past summer.

• He won a PGA Junior Series event as a sophomore and played in the PGA Junior Championship.

• He won the Westmoreland Junior Amateur and Westmoreland County Coaches Association titles in 2015 and finished second in the West Penn Amateur.

Goetz's swing coach, Erik Johnson, formerly a teacher at Oakmont but now at Nemacolin Woodlands, went to college at Mississippi State with West Virginia coach Sean Covich. That was a happy coincidence, Goetz said.

Kiski School golf coach Mark Orsatti has been impressed with Goetz as a person and as a golfer and considers him an “all-timer.”

“Mark is clearly the best golfer I can remember at Kiski in the last 40 years,” Orsatti said. “Not only the best golfer in terms of scoring and results, but the best overall, multi-dimensional golfer I have ever known.

“Mark is also a student of the game of golf, a technician and an equipment expert. In addition, he is a historian of the game, a statistician of the game — at all levels from middle school though amateur and professional. He possesses a deep knowledge of golf course care, and his deft management of difficult shots is truly amazing.”

Goetz said attending Kiski School helped him in many ways.

“I followed my brother (Andrew) there,” he said. “It was best for us academically. I owe a lot of my success to this place. It has helped me grow as a person and a golfer. It's one of a kind.”

Golf is a staple in Goetz's family. His cousins are Katie and Julie Miller, golf standouts and Hempfield and Greensburg Central Catholic, respectively. Katie Miller was a three-time PIAA champion and played at North Carolina. She continues to compete in USGA events.

Not surprisingly, Goetz is a golf junkie. He grew up a member at Greensburg Country Club and now belongs to Hannastown Golf Club. And he is quite serious when he says he “lives at Totteridge.”

“We're just off the range,” he said.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.