Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Golf

Kiski School senior Goetz eager to tee it up at West Virginia
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 8:48 p.m.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
Kiski School’s Mark Goetz chips onto the 17th green while competing in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Golf Championship at Latrobe Elks Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2016 near Latrobe.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For Trib Total Media
Kiski School's Mark Goetz hits from the 17th tee during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association boys golf tournament Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015, at Latrobe Elks Golf Club in Latrobe, Pa.

Updated 15 hours ago

Greensburg's Mark Goetz was set to go to Methodist University in North Carolina to continue his golf career when a phone call changed everything.

A week before national signing day in November, West Virginia called to offer a scholarship to Goetz, a budding junior player and a senior at Kiski School in Saltsburg.

Goetz had just become the first Kiski School player to win the state prep school title — the PAISAA championship — and decided against offers from Rutgers and Minnesota to play at Methodist, a Division III golf power.

West Virginia knocked the ball off the tee, but Goetz quickly recovered.

“I was surprised when they called,” Goetz said of West Virginia, closer to home and a Division I program. “It was a nice opportunity for me.”

Goetz quietly has put together a decorated junior resume.

• He finished third in the Northern Junior this past summer.

• He won a PGA Junior Series event as a sophomore and played in the PGA Junior Championship.

• He won the Westmoreland Junior Amateur and Westmoreland County Coaches Association titles in 2015 and finished second in the West Penn Amateur.

Goetz's swing coach, Erik Johnson, formerly a teacher at Oakmont but now at Nemacolin Woodlands, went to college at Mississippi State with West Virginia coach Sean Covich. That was a happy coincidence, Goetz said.

Kiski School golf coach Mark Orsatti has been impressed with Goetz as a person and as a golfer and considers him an “all-timer.”

“Mark is clearly the best golfer I can remember at Kiski in the last 40 years,” Orsatti said. “Not only the best golfer in terms of scoring and results, but the best overall, multi-dimensional golfer I have ever known.

“Mark is also a student of the game of golf, a technician and an equipment expert. In addition, he is a historian of the game, a statistician of the game — at all levels from middle school though amateur and professional. He possesses a deep knowledge of golf course care, and his deft management of difficult shots is truly amazing.”

Goetz said attending Kiski School helped him in many ways.

“I followed my brother (Andrew) there,” he said. “It was best for us academically. I owe a lot of my success to this place. It has helped me grow as a person and a golfer. It's one of a kind.”

Golf is a staple in Goetz's family. His cousins are Katie and Julie Miller, golf standouts and Hempfield and Greensburg Central Catholic, respectively. Katie Miller was a three-time PIAA champion and played at North Carolina. She continues to compete in USGA events.

Not surprisingly, Goetz is a golf junkie. He grew up a member at Greensburg Country Club and now belongs to Hannastown Golf Club. And he is quite serious when he says he “lives at Totteridge.”

“We're just off the range,” he said.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.