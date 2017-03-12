Gateway's Kokal to golf at Washington & Jefferson

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cassie Kokal saw Gateway girls golf teammate Johnna Beehner progress through the recruiting process and land at Methodist University in North Carolina.

That sparked an interest for the Gators senior to pursue the possibility of continuing to golf at the next level.

“It helped me really want to work harder on my game,” Kokal said.

It has all come together for Gateway's 2016 leader in scoring average.

Kokal will golf at Division III Washington & Jefferson of the PAC.

“The program at Washington & Jefferson is strong, and coach (Matt) Kluck helped me see that it was the place for me to continue my career,” said Kokal, who plans to study pre-med.

“It was a great all-around fit for me.”

In addition to Beehner, Rilyn Gancia (Point Park) and Caryn Doege (St. Francis) are two Gateway graduates with recent success at the college level.

“It's great for the younger girls to see that there are opportunities in golf after high school,” Kokal said.

W&J has begun its spring season, and there are four players — two from the WPIAL — on the roster.

“I am really proud of Cassie,” Gateway head coach Andrew Estok said. “She is continuing the tradition of girls from Gateway playing in college. To have someone sign with a college program in my first year was a very proud moment for me.”

Estok said he hopes Gateway continues to send student-athletes to college.

“We have a lot of (golf) talent coming up,” he said.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.