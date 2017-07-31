Franklin Regional golfer Behr readies for senior season

Rising senior Jocelyn Behr is a three-sport athlete at Franklin Regional playing softball, basketball and golf.

It is golf, however, where she is starting to stand out.

Behr fired an 89 during the last Isaly's Golf tournament at Westwood Golf Club, good enough to place her second in the girls 16-18 division, four strokes behind Avonworth's Katie Carlson.

“My drives were pretty straight. I played pretty good basic golf,” Behr said. “My putting needs to be improved a little bit, but I was tracking my greens hit and I was right around 35 percent, so I was pretty proud of that and happy with the result.”

It was Behr's first Isaly's tournament of the year, and with the golf season only a few weeks away, it was a solid performance before facing some of the same girls at Murrysville Golf Club — Franklin Regional's home course — where she plays for girls golf coach Kane Daignault.

Daignault said Behr shot “on average about 42 or 43” last season and has the potential to play a lot better.

“(Behr) is pretty consistent, pretty straight from tee to green, and that bodes well for her,” Daignault said. “She doesn't really get herself into too much trouble, and when she does, she is smart enough to get out of it or at least not make it worse.”

Coach Daignault agrees with Behr's assessment of her own game: It's the short game and putting that can take a player to the next level. A little extra distance off the tee doesn't hurt, either, Daignault said.

“She is strong and a good athlete,” he said. “As her coach, though, she needs to work on her short game and be a better putter because that is where you are going to save strokes. If she could develop a swing that gets her 20 more yards off the tee, too, which she could do because she is strong enough, she would do a lot better.”

Perhaps playing softball and having the two swings mix creates a natural cut or slice on her ball, leaving her a little short off the tee, Daignault said. Usually a drawing shot will generate a little more distance than a cut.

“A lot of her swing developed from softball,” he said. “So she has a little bit of a softball swing and loses a little distance because of that.”

Behr understands this. When she is in-season for softball, she said her swing can get “pretty rough,” but loves playing all of her sports regardless. When asked which she enjoys playing most, she had a hard time choosing between.

“I love both of them, they are just two different sports. I can't even compare them,” she said. “In golf, you are all out there by yourself, and softball you're on a team. So, I enjoy both of them but it's up to you on the golf course.”

Softball coach Jim Armstrong said he and Behr often talk about the different dynamics between the two sports. Even as her softball coach, he said golf seems to come a little more natural to her than softball does.

“As much as I would like to see her playing softball somewhere, I think she would be better served playing golf in college,” Armstrong said. “I think coach Daignault knows that, and he is going to do what he can to find a place for her. She is just a natural athlete, a good-natured, easy-going kid, and she is a hard worker — she beats me all the time on the course.”

In a sport that doesn't always have the best participation rates, Franklin Regional's girls golf team has almost 20 on the roster — compared to a larger school like Hempfield, which rarely has girls show up at tryouts and never enough to field a team.

Much of the interest in golf at Franklin Regional comes through Behr. As a freshman, there were about eight girls on the team, but Behr started successfully recruiting girls soon after joining the team and helped grow the roster to where it is today.

“I had no idea there was a girls golf team when I was a freshman. Two of my friends from the softball team asked me to come out for fun because they knew of it,” Behr said. “So when I came out and saw the low turnout, I talked to some of the girls at school who weren't interested in team sports and started telling them about golf and recruiting them ... I'm happy that when I graduate there will be more girls out there playing than when I started.”

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.