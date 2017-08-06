Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
High School Golf

Shady Side Academy's Walsh expects golf team to be 'strong contender'

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
Submitted
Shady Side Academy's Elizabeth Walsh will be a senior in the 2017 golf season.

Updated 46 minutes ago

Elizabeth Walsh, a senior on the Shady Side Academy golf team, has her sights set on a strong season for her and her teammates this fall.

“I've been playing three or four times a week this summer,” Walsh said. “I believe our team will once again be a strong contender in the section.”

This is her second year at SSA, but she's been golfing much longer than that.

“My dad has been a golfer since before I was born. I grew up playing golf with him,” she said. “I was probably around five years old when I started playing.”

She also plays on the lacrosse team and enjoys both sports equally.

“It's a tough choice when it comes down to picking a favorite. They're very different sports, and I like participating in both of them.”

She has not made a college decision yet.

“I've made a few visits. At the moment, I'm leaning towards trying to stay local. I want to major in science and eventually head to law. I'm not sure if I will continue to play golf or lacrosse in college. Academics will come first, and if I can manage to play sports, I will.”

She feels that her drive is the strongest part of her game and is satisfied with her approach shots.

“I've been working on improving my putting this summer.”

Her best round as a golfer was a 78 at the Pittsburgh Field Club. She never has had a hole-in-one but said she has come close.

Her main goal, though, is to help SSA repeat last season's success.

“We lost our top two golfers, but we have some new girls coming in. I'm sure they'll have a developmental stage at first, but I believe we'll do well.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

