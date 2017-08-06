Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Golf

Shaler boys golf chases growth

Josh Rizzo | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 10:15 p.m.

Updated 45 minutes ago

John Brough has several goals for the Shaler boys golf team.

As a unit, the coach would like to see Shaler pick up six section wins.

Individually, Brough sees potential for several successful golfers.

“I'm looking for growth,” Brough said.

Last season, rising senior Tanner Grzegorczyk made the biggest leap. Grzegorczyk placed seventh in the WPIAL Class AAA championships and was the first golfer in 11 years from Shaler to reach the PIAA finals.

Grzegorczyk placed 23rd at states.

“He almost qualified for the U.S. amateur this year,” Brough said. “He was two strokes away from that.”

Fellow returnee Luke O'Donnell will be another key for Shaler.

O'Donnell shot an 80 at the Section 3-AAA qualifier last year, below the target WPIAL qualifying score of 82.

Ryan Stankovich also will be expected to contribute.

Brough is hoping to see an improvement by a stroke or a stroke-and-a-half in his golfers' averages. That all comes down to the work they put in over the summer.

“They have to want it,” Brough said. “If the desire is there, the guys want it.”

Filling out the rest of the roster will be an open competition.

“We have three guys that are pretty solid for us,” Brough said.

“We have at least two or three more guys that are looking to solidify their position on the team to make a run at things.”

Zach Hernon is one of the guys in the pack who will try to make a varsity impact.

He saw some time last year, and Brough felt he had potential.

“We played him up a match or two last year,” Brough said. “He was nervous, and I'm hoping those nerves are gone and he's ready to step up now.”

Shaler finished .500 last season.

The Titans will be looking for a team playoff spot by finding a way to outlast Butler, North Allegheny, North Hills, Pine-Richland and Seneca Valley.

“We want to finish over .500,” Brough said. “If I can get six wins in the section, that's a good year.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.