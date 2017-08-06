Shaler boys golf chases growth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

John Brough has several goals for the Shaler boys golf team.

As a unit, the coach would like to see Shaler pick up six section wins.

Individually, Brough sees potential for several successful golfers.

“I'm looking for growth,” Brough said.

Last season, rising senior Tanner Grzegorczyk made the biggest leap. Grzegorczyk placed seventh in the WPIAL Class AAA championships and was the first golfer in 11 years from Shaler to reach the PIAA finals.

Grzegorczyk placed 23rd at states.

“He almost qualified for the U.S. amateur this year,” Brough said. “He was two strokes away from that.”

Fellow returnee Luke O'Donnell will be another key for Shaler.

O'Donnell shot an 80 at the Section 3-AAA qualifier last year, below the target WPIAL qualifying score of 82.

Ryan Stankovich also will be expected to contribute.

Brough is hoping to see an improvement by a stroke or a stroke-and-a-half in his golfers' averages. That all comes down to the work they put in over the summer.

“They have to want it,” Brough said. “If the desire is there, the guys want it.”

Filling out the rest of the roster will be an open competition.

“We have three guys that are pretty solid for us,” Brough said.

“We have at least two or three more guys that are looking to solidify their position on the team to make a run at things.”

Zach Hernon is one of the guys in the pack who will try to make a varsity impact.

He saw some time last year, and Brough felt he had potential.

“We played him up a match or two last year,” Brough said. “He was nervous, and I'm hoping those nerves are gone and he's ready to step up now.”

Shaler finished .500 last season.

The Titans will be looking for a team playoff spot by finding a way to outlast Butler, North Allegheny, North Hills, Pine-Richland and Seneca Valley.

“We want to finish over .500,” Brough said. “If I can get six wins in the section, that's a good year.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.