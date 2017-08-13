Deeper, more experienced roster to carry Shaler girls golf

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Caught in the sand or stuck under the tree doesn't require taking big risks. When Shaler girls golf coach Samantha Smyers works with her team, she wants everyone to be thinking smart.

Adverse ball placement isn't a call to panic.

“I encourage them to stand around the golf and envision where the ball is going to go,” Smyers said. “They don't have to play for the green all the time. I want them to say ‘What's my smartest move?' What's going to allow me to get from where I'm at to get the ball in the hole in the least amount of strokes.”

With a more experienced roster, Shaler is hoping to grow its win total. The Titans, who went 2-7 last season, have more players with varsity experience under their belt.

Shaler has 10 girls and a competitive bunch at the top. Hana Lebrew, Madeline Meeder and Anna Grzegorczyk will battle between for the first three spots.

Grzegorczyk, a sophomore, took four years off of golf before coming out for the varsity team last season.

To improve her game, Grzegorczyk worked with Bill Kurp, a golf professional at the Neville Island Sports Complex.

“I took lessons from someone, and that was helpful,” Grzegorczyk said. “I also practiced a lot, and it made me more comfortable trying out with all the people.”

Meeder would like to see everyone's collective comfort level extend to the course. She feels more comfortable with her decision making and would like to see an increased tempo.

“I believe we can move quicker on the course,” Meeder said. “Walk faster and not take as many practice swings.”

Picking up two wins last season helped amp up the enthusiasm. Two years ago, the Titans only had one win.

“It encouraged us to win more than two matches this year so we could improve and get more girls on the team,” Grzegorczyk said. “If we're winning, we could get more girls to join.”

Shaler will be in Section 4-AAA this season with Fox Chapel, Kiski, North Allegheny and Shady Side Academy. North Allegheny is the defending WPIAL champion.

Smyers would like to see her golfers picture themselves as playoff contenders.

“The past two years we had a lot of new girls on the team with very little golf experience,” Smyers said. “This year, all the girls coming back have two or three years under their belt. They are getting smarter on the course, and they are making good decisions. That is very exciting because it adds to their low scores. I see the girls having a lot of improvement.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.