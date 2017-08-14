Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Golf

Sewickley Academy boys golf rebuilds after claiming past 4 WPIAL titles

Karen Kadilak | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
Submitted
Quaker Valley golfer Michael Tanabe returns for the 2017 season.
Submitted
Quaker Valley golfer Michael Tanabe returns for the 2017 season.
Submitted
Quaker Valley golfer Nico Simakas returns for the 2017 season.

Updated 56 minutes ago

The Sewickley Academy boys golf team is restocking the cupboard after a four-year run that saw it earn four WPIAL Class AA titles and one PIAA crown.

The Panthers lost three starters, including past WPIAL and PIAA champion Jason Li.

Li, a Carnegie Mellon recruit, placed second in the WPIAL and fourth in the state last season.

Declan Hickton (Rochester) also is competing in college.

“We have been most fortunate to have had an incredible run, due to an outstanding array of golfers,” Panthers coach Win Palmer said. “Even though this will be the most inexperienced team we have had in quite a while, we possess a hungry group of young men who have been working hard on their games this summer.”

Senior Will Nocito is the top returning player.

Nocito placed ninth in the 2016 WPIAL individual championships and 12th in the PIAA. He helped the Panthers, the defending champion, to second place in the PIAA team event.

“We are (losing) some key guys, but we have a solid group returning,” said Nocito, 17, who lives in Sewickley. “I (expect) us to do well, have fun and improve throughout the season.”

Senior Peter Curran and sophomore JF Aber are other experienced players. Palmer said Curran came on strong late last year, and Aber had a stellar season, earning a starting spot as a freshman.

Curran, 17, of Sewickley said a team effort is needed by the Panthers.

“This year's team is very well-rounded, and it will take contributions from everyone to replace the seniors who have moved on,” he said. “We expect to be competitive and believe we have what it takes to repeat as WPIAL champions.”

Seniors Cole Luther and Dave Groetsch and juniors Matt Klemash and Landen Shirley will play.

The Panthers will compete in tournaments Aug. 19 and 21 before kicking off Section 9-AA play Aug. 22 against Cornell.

Quaker Valley is eager to knock the Panthers off the section perch.

Chris Tanabe, the 2016 PIAA champion, is playing for Bucknell, but others are back.

Junior Michael Tanabe, Chris' brother, qualified for the WPIAL individual championships last season and helped the Quakers to the WPIAL team tournament.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.