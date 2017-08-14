Quartet of Sewickley Academy girls aims to return to WPIAL tournament

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Small in number, the Sewickley Academy girls golf team has big ambitions this season.

The Panthers have only four players, but all are veterans.

Junior Tatum McKelvey, senior Brianna Milo, junior Lexie Bosetti and sophomore Zoe Luther competed in the 2016 WPIAL team Class AA tournament, in which the Panthers placed third of four squads.

McKelvey and Milo qualified for the WPIAL individual championship. A fifth player, Natalie Wei, graduated.

“I've got girls who have experience (and) drive,” Panthers coach Nancy Means said. “I would like (more) players, (but) I'm happy with what we got.”

Means said McKelvey is vastly improved over last season, when she tied for fourth in the WPIAL individually and made it to the PIAA finals after coming in second in regionals.

“Other girls respect her and hold her in high regard,” Means said. “She works so hard (and) expects everyone to work as hard as she does.”

Because of its small size, McKelvey, 16, of Ohio Township expects opponents to take the team lightly — at their own peril.

“Trust me,” she said. “We are a strong dedicated four (who) will do anything to make it as far as we can.

“I practiced and competed a lot this year, (and) my teammates have been working very hard in (the) offseason. This team wants it.”

The Panthers are scheduled to open the season Friday at home with a Section 2-AA match against Ambridge at Allegheny Country Club.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.