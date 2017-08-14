Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Golf

Norwin girls golf set for rebuilding season

Drew Karpen | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

In more than one way, it will be a transition year for the Norwin girls golf team.

After finishing 10-4 and making an appearance in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs for the third year in a row, the Knights will be in rebuild mode after seeing all but one of their starters graduate.

“I know this is a rebuilding year,” eighth-year coach Mike Buscemi said. “I had four years of having girls that played at a high level. We had a lot of wins over those years. This is the first year we will have a lack of experience in the starting lineup. My goal is for them to make good improvements and enjoy the game.”

It also will be their first year competing at their new home, Victory Hills Golf Course in Elizabeth. Previously, the Knights were one of four teams vying for time at Murrysville Golf Club.

“For one, we loved the proximity,” Buscemi said about moving to another course. “There aren't too many other courses in the area. It has a very nice practice facility, a driving range, two putting greens. It has a great practice facility for us to use. We are the only team there at this point.

“Murrysville had wonderful people, and they were great to us. There were too many teams on that course. We were the fourth team. When you have four teams on an 18-hole course, it is difficult to get anything done.”

Senior Jordyn Dean is the lone full-time starter returning. Dean is a two-year starter and one of four seniors Buscemi is looking to step up her game.

“I expect Jordyn to take the team over this year,” Buscemi said. “I know she is playing a lot this summer.”

The other seniors looking to make an impact are Talia Lochner, Mya Hanley and Ciara Supel. Lochner has experience from last year, as she cracked the starting lineup in a handful of matches.

“I am looking for these four seniors to make the most impact,” Buscemi said. “We do a lot of offseason work. We have a putting green on our campus that we were able to install. We also have an indoor hitting range.

“I hope that they are playing all summer and that they are ready to go.”

With no juniors on this year's roster, the seniors will have to serve as role models for the six underclassmen who will make up the rest of Norwin's roster.

Two sophomores looking to make an impact are Juliana Crosby and Ceci Fidler.

“Jules comes in with some experience,” Buscemi said. “She has a really nice swing, and I expect her to make a run at a starting position.

“Ceci is a little newer to the game. She picked up so much in one year, I don't want to leave her out of the equation. I think both of these girls can try to earn a starting position.”

Four of the freshmen Buscemi was aware of before this week's tryouts were Mackenzie Yaniga, his daughter Madison Buscemi, Catherine Certo and Mallory Donofrio.

The Knights' first scrimmage will be at home Friday against Mt. Pleasant. Their first match is a Aug. 23 at Greensburg Central Catholic for a nonsection meeting.

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.