Norwin girls golf set for rebuilding season

In more than one way, it will be a transition year for the Norwin girls golf team.

After finishing 10-4 and making an appearance in the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs for the third year in a row, the Knights will be in rebuild mode after seeing all but one of their starters graduate.

“I know this is a rebuilding year,” eighth-year coach Mike Buscemi said. “I had four years of having girls that played at a high level. We had a lot of wins over those years. This is the first year we will have a lack of experience in the starting lineup. My goal is for them to make good improvements and enjoy the game.”

It also will be their first year competing at their new home, Victory Hills Golf Course in Elizabeth. Previously, the Knights were one of four teams vying for time at Murrysville Golf Club.

“For one, we loved the proximity,” Buscemi said about moving to another course. “There aren't too many other courses in the area. It has a very nice practice facility, a driving range, two putting greens. It has a great practice facility for us to use. We are the only team there at this point.

“Murrysville had wonderful people, and they were great to us. There were too many teams on that course. We were the fourth team. When you have four teams on an 18-hole course, it is difficult to get anything done.”

Senior Jordyn Dean is the lone full-time starter returning. Dean is a two-year starter and one of four seniors Buscemi is looking to step up her game.

“I expect Jordyn to take the team over this year,” Buscemi said. “I know she is playing a lot this summer.”

The other seniors looking to make an impact are Talia Lochner, Mya Hanley and Ciara Supel. Lochner has experience from last year, as she cracked the starting lineup in a handful of matches.

“I am looking for these four seniors to make the most impact,” Buscemi said. “We do a lot of offseason work. We have a putting green on our campus that we were able to install. We also have an indoor hitting range.

“I hope that they are playing all summer and that they are ready to go.”

With no juniors on this year's roster, the seniors will have to serve as role models for the six underclassmen who will make up the rest of Norwin's roster.

Two sophomores looking to make an impact are Juliana Crosby and Ceci Fidler.

“Jules comes in with some experience,” Buscemi said. “She has a really nice swing, and I expect her to make a run at a starting position.

“Ceci is a little newer to the game. She picked up so much in one year, I don't want to leave her out of the equation. I think both of these girls can try to earn a starting position.”

Four of the freshmen Buscemi was aware of before this week's tryouts were Mackenzie Yaniga, his daughter Madison Buscemi, Catherine Certo and Mallory Donofrio.

The Knights' first scrimmage will be at home Friday against Mt. Pleasant. Their first match is a Aug. 23 at Greensburg Central Catholic for a nonsection meeting.

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.