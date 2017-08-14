Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
High School Golf

Freshmen to play key role for Norwin boys golf

Drew Karpen | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

It will be a youth movement for the Norwin boys golf team this season.

After graduating eight starters, the Knights will be looking to reload with a healthy group of incoming freshmen.

“I'm very excited about the incoming freshman, several of which I project as being part of my starting eight,” coach Neil Rushnock said.

Rushnock got the first look at his incoming freshmen during tryouts this week. One freshman in particular who is looking to make an impact is Salvatore Cirelli.

Cirelli has had a strong summer, including getting his first hole-in-one earlier this month in the Tri-State PGA Parent/Junior Championship at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.

The Knights will have experience returning, led by seniors Aaron Horvat and Jason Miller.

“Those two will be the foundation of the team,” Rushnock said. “They both will be starters.”

Norwin will have its first scrimmage Thursday against Greensburg Central Catholic. Its first Section 1-AAA match will be Aug. 23 against Latrobe, on its home course at Youghiogheny Country Club.

The Knights also will host the section qualifier this season.

“As always, we will have a tough section schedule,” Rushnock said. “I'm looking forward to the season and to the future of Norwin boys golf.”

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.

