High School Golf

Penn-Trafford boys golfers focused on return to WPIALs

Alec Italiano | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Penn-Trafford boys golf coach Andy Rizzardi has been coaching for the past four seasons and saw his team finally break through and win the section last year to qualify for the playoffs.

But after losing some starters to graduation, Rizzardi will be looking for some of his junior varsity players to step up into starting roles.

“This year, we are going to be a little young. We graduated four starters, so we have some people to replace,” Rizzardi said. “I think we have some good talent. A couple of our reserves were right there with the starters, so I'm hoping for another winning record and a successful season.”

Rizzardi's son, Jonny, is one of those JV players from last year he is hoping will step up, along with Tyler Horvatz and Thomas Shaw, a starter last year and the team's only senior.

“Tyler (Horvatz) is another one right there on the verge,” Rizzardi said. “Hopefully he will (move) into a starting role, too.”

Junior Cade Patterson “is probably our No. 1 guy,” Rizzardi said. Patterson has been starting since his freshman year and shot 72 during the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals at Glengarry Golf Links to lead the team.

The team, which plays at Manor Valley Golf Course now instead of Irwin Country Club, will need its returning players and newcomers — some of them baseball players — to play well in order for the team have another run at a WPIAL tournament berth.

“(Horvatz) and (Patterson) are baseball players. They are just starting to probably swing the club a little more,” Rizzardi said. “We are going to have to rely on some young kids, but I know they're capable of shooting some good scores.”

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.

